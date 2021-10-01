Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. is scaling back its Fall Festival and rebranding the three-day event as a music festival because of COVID-19 concerns.
The centerpiece of the Fall Festival was going to be amusement rides by Florida-based Deggeller Attractions but ECDI Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said Friday COVID concerns forced cancellation of the rides.
Malenfant noted that the rides attract mainly younger children who are not yet eligible for a COVID vaccine.
ECDI consulted with numerous city officials and Albemarle Regional Health Services and the consensus was to scale back the event, Malenfant said.
“There were just too many concerns with the COVID numbers spiking in the age group that is our target market,” Malenfant said. “That is an age group that has not yet been vaccinated. It just didn’t seem like the right thing to do to move forward with that aspect of it.”
The music festival will be held Oct. 8-10 at Mariners’ Wharf Park. Plans also call for a beer and wine garden, a few vendors and a couple of food trucks.
“We are trying to keep it simple,” Malenfant said.
The music schedule will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 8, noon to 10 p.m. on Oct. 9 and from noon to 6 p.m. on Oct. 10. All but one of the musical slots has been filled.
“It will be similar to our Music on the Green (summer music series) but it will be more of a weekend festival,” Malenfant said. “There will also be some events going on downtown that we will partner with.”
The Fall Festival was itself intended as scaled-down version of the city’s annual North Carolina Potato Festival that is held every May. It has been canceled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Potato Festival is a major source of revenue for ECDI, bringing in between $25,000 and $40,000 to the Main Street organization annually. Malenfant said earlier when the Fall Festival was being planned that she hoped the event would bring in around $20,000.
Malenfant is hoping to break even or possibly make a little money from the music festival.
“We have enough money to cover the band costs,” Malenfant said.
Event organizers have three levels of sponsorship available: Front Row Center, Backstage Pass and VIP.
Front Row Center sponsorships are $250 and include sponsor signs at the event, their name on event banners, recognition on the festival website, mention on social media and email blasts, and two free drink tickets each day of the festival.
Backstage Pass sponsorships are $500. Additional benefits include a person or business’s logo and name on event banners, premium sized recognition on the event website, and four free drink tickets each day of the festival. Sponsors at that level will also have the opportunity to distribute their promotional materials at the event.
VIP sponsorships cost $1,000 and include the same benefits as the other two levels plus extra signage at the beer and wine garden and 10 free drink tickets each day of the festival.