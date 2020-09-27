After being forced to cancel its Spring Litter Sweep because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a local conservation group is moving forward with its fall litter pickup campaign.
Green Saves Green will kick off its monthlong Fall Litter Sweep in Pasquotank County starting Thursday and continuing through the end of October, Nita Coleman, a spokeswoman for the group, said Saturday.
“Thanks to a generous grant from Pasquotank County, we will conduct a safe, socially distanced Fall Litter Sweep during the month of October,” Coleman said. “This year, we will be giving away cleanup supplies, instead of loaning them as we usually do.”
According to Coleman, free cleanup supplies will be available for up to 100 volunteers. Cleanup kits will include a 5-gallon bucket, a pair of grabbers, a reflective vest, a pair of washable gloves and some trash bags.
Starting Thursday, kits can be picked up curbside at the Pasquotank County Library at 100 E. Colonial Avenue. The library’s hours are Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Because the library is currently closed, those seeking kits will need to call 252-335-2473 in advance to schedule pickup.
Because of the pandemic, the Fall Litter Sweep will not be a group activity like previous sweep events. Volunteers are being encouraged to pick up litter at local parks and neighborhoods and along roads and waterways either solo or in family units.
Volunteers are also asked to read Fall Litter Sweep’s safety guidelines before starting their cleanup effort at greensavesgreen.org/littersweep.
After finishing their cleanup, volunteers are asked to let Green Saves Green know where they cleaned up and how many bags of trash and litter they collected. They can also keep their cleanup kits, and reuse them throughout the year, Coleman said.
Volunteers can also share stories, photos and videos of their cleanup and be entered to win two GCI Outdoor RoadTrip rocker chairs courtesy Dick’s Sporting Goods. Send that information to Green Saves Green Facebook Messenger or greensavesgreennc@gmail.com.
For more information, visit greensavesgreen.org/littersweep.