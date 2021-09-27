It’s Litter Sweep time again and volunteers are needed to help clean up area roads and waterways.
The 2021 Fall Litter Sweep kicks off Friday and runs the whole month of October. The event will mark the fifth Litter Sweep organized by local environmental group Green Saves Green.
“It’s easy and fun,” said group secretary Nita Coleman, regarding the need for volunteers. “You can join one of our group Litter Sweeps, organize your own team, or just tidy up as you take a walk.”
In past sweeps, Green Saves Green gave away more than 200 free cleanup kits, which included a 5-gallon bucket, safety vest, trash bags, gloves and an extended grabber. Green Saves Green is inviting those volunteers to participate in October, Coleman said. Residents participating in Litter Sweep for the first time can register to work with one of four group cleanups.
The group Litter Sweep locations include River Road, Halstead Boulevard Extended and downtown Elizabeth City. Leaders of those groups will have cleanup kits available for volunteers to borrow. The fourth Litter Sweep group will collect trash and debris from the Pasquotank River.
The downtown sweep begins Friday and runs till Thursday, Oct. 7. Downtown business owners, residents and other volunteers are encouraged to spend an hour picking up litter where needed. For Litter Sweep, the downtown is considered the area between Water and N. Road streets, east and west, and Elizabeth to Ehringhaus streets, north and south.
The Halstead cleanup will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with volunteers working in teams. Team Good Clean Fun will meet at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of Southern Bank and will pick up litter on the north side of the boulevard. The Trash Titans will meet at 9 a.m. in the parking lot at Albemarle Movies 8 and cover the boulevard’s southern shoulder.
The following week on Oct. 9, also from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the Keep It Clean Crew will meet in the parking lot at River Road Sports Park for the River Road sweep.
Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves, safety vests, grabbers and buckets. Additional trash bags will be available at the Pasquotank County Library.
A date has not been set for the River Sweep. Residents with a boat, canoe or kayak are encouraged to volunteer to do their own cleanup in October.
Leaders for each of the groups are Debbie Malenfant, Downtown EC sweep; Jane and Bobby Plough, Halstead sweep; Marlene Greer, River Road sweep and Rodney Johnson, River Sweep.
Learn more about how to participate in Litter Sweep by visiting Green Saves Green online at greensavesgreen.org/littersweep.
Green Saves Green is conducted with the support of the Pasquotank Solid Waste Division and the Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners.