Members of Andrew Brown Jr.’s family and other members of the community gathered outside the Pasquotank County Public Safety Building Thursday afternoon to recall Brown’s fatal shooting a year ago by deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.
Glenda Thomas, Brown’s aunt, said the family’s heart is heavy.
“We all miss him,” she said.
Thomas said Brown’s family still has not seen the full law enforcement video of Brown’s shooting the morning of April 21, 2021. A Superior Court judge last year ordered the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office to disclose only about 16 minutes of the just over 118 minutes of video from the four officers’ body cameras and one vehicle dash camera.
Mia Ferebee, the mother of Brown’s sons Khalil and Jharod Ferebee, said his children miss their father. Nothing can bring Brown back, she said, “but there can be accountability.”
Jadine Hampton, Brown’s first cousin who lives in Atlanta, Georgia, said “we definitely want justice to be served.”
Sandra White, who is the grandmother of Brown’s sister’s children, said his sister died Sunday without having seen justice for her brother.
“I pray that everything works out,” said White, who is also a candidate for Elizabeth City City Council in the 4th Ward. “I pray that they find justice in this city.”
District Attorney Andrew Womble announced last May that he would not file criminal charges against the three deputies who fired their weapons at Brown’s car, killing him. Womble said the deputies’ actions were justified because Brown had driven his car toward them, putting their lives in jeopardy.
While Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said the deputies had been “disciplined and retrained,” they were not fired. One of the deputies has since left the department.
Carissa Brown Gibson, who is Brown’s aunt, said she is tired of seeing people write bad things about Brown.
“Everybody has sinned some time or other,” Gibson said. “We just need to let him rest in peace.”
Gibson was apparently referring to Brown’s history of drug convictions, which have been much discussed in the wake of his fatal shooting by law enforcement. Deputies in fact had gone to Brown’s house the morning he was shot to serve him with drug-related search warrants.
Angie Young, who protests Brown’s killing daily in the city’s downtown district, said “they robbed that man of his due process.”
Pasquotank NAACP President Keith Rivers said the deputies who fired their weapons at Brown need to be fired, and if the sheriff won’t fire them he needs to resign. Rivers first called for Wooten’s resignation soon after Brown’s shooting death.
Rivers said the Elizabeth City community gathered Thursday on the one-year anniversary of Brown’s death to show love and support for Brown’s family. Elizabeth City has done what no other community has done under similar circumstances, he said.
“For 365 days we have nonviolently protested and demanded justice for Andrew Brown Jr.,” Rivers said. “Today clearly shows that this is not a moment but a movement.”
The Rev. John Shannon said while waiting for speakers to come to the podium that he thought it was important to attend the event in order to remember and recognize the anniversary of Brown’s killing.
“I hope some good will come from it,” Shannon said of Thursday’s gathering. “I hope it will be something to bring the community together to remember.”
Shannon said he especially wanted to show support for Brown’s family.
Marie Franz Mullen, who hosts “Cookie’s Corner” on Facebook, said the community needs to come together.
“We need answers,” Mullen said. “We need to see results. We are devastated because of what happened to Andrew Brown Jr.”
Mullen said the community has lost trust in the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office.
Linwood Gallop, a community activist seeking the Democratic nomination for the Southern Inside seat on the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners in next month’s election, said he thought it was important to be part of the gathering.
“What we started last year we’re still fighting for,” Gallop said. “We’re still working for justice. We’re still looking to be heard by our local government a year later.”
Gallop said he believes he will be able to make a difference if he is elected to county government. He said he wants to give people in the community a place where they can go to be heard and for their grievances to be addressed.
Gallop called the Citizens’ Advisory Council, a citizens group formed in the wake of Brown’s death in part to review complaints against the Sheriff’s Office, “a beautiful start.” But he added, “It is just a start.”
After other speakers had commented, Kenny Lister of the nonprofit Power of Community told the group that there would be a march to the waterfront “even though they told us ‘no.’”
The group assembled and then marched to the waterfront. A police radio report indicated some protesters were blocking traffic but it wasn’t clear Thursday evening if it resulted in any arrests.
Rivers noted that the NAACP’s request for a permit to march on Thursday’s anniversary of Brown’s death had been denied by city officials, who cited safety concerns.
“But as you can see the community has come together once again,” he said.