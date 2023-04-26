Family Dollar stores in Perquimans and Chowan counties are among 37 stores in 22 counties that have been fined by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division because of excessive price-scanner errors.
The Family Dollar at 206 Ocean Highway, Hertford, paid $32,685 in penalties, while the Family Dollar at 1823 Virginia Road, Edenton, paid $7,930 in penalties, according to a NCDACS press release.
An initial inspection of the Ocean Highway Family Dollar in January 2022 found an error rate of 28 percent based on 14 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in March found an error rate of 8 percent based on 24 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in May found an error rate of 10 percent based on 30 overcharges in a 300-item lot.
A follow-up inspection of the Hertford Family Dollar in July found an error rate of 9.67 percent based on 29 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 10.67 percent based on 32 overcharges in a 300-item lot.
NCDACS reinspected the Hertford store in November and found an error rate of 18.67 percent based on 56 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 13 percent based on 39 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in March found an error rate of 7 percent based on 21 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected, NCDACS said.
A manager at the store declined to comment when contacted by The Daily Advance this week.
An initial inspection of the Family Dollar on Virginia Road in October 2022 found an error rate of 18 percent based on nine overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 15 percent based on 45 overcharges in a 300-item lot.
A follow-up inspection at the store in January found an error rate of 5.67 percent based on 17 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in March with a 2 percent error rate.
Family Dollar stores in Bertie and Hertford counties also were assessed civil penalties in the first quarter of 2023.
“Our Standards Division closely watches stores to ensure that consumers are protected,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “This is an important function to make sure North Carolinians are being charged the prices they see on shelves. While our work will continue, it is important for consumers to check their receipts regularly and notify store managers if they see a discrepancy.”
The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register.
If a store has more than a 2-percent error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later.
Undercharges are also reported, but do not count against a store.
Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to re-inspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2-percent-or-less error rate. Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails a reinspection.
Consumers who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter, can call the Standards Division at 984-236-4750.