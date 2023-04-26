Family Dollar stores in Perquimans and Chowan counties are among 37 stores in 22 counties that have been fined by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division because of excessive price-scanner errors.

The Family Dollar at 206 Ocean Highway, Hertford, paid $32,685 in penalties, while the Family Dollar at 1823 Virginia Road, Edenton, paid $7,930 in penalties, according to a NCDACS press release.