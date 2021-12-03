Jaquan White’s mother and cousin said Friday he was killed while trying to do the right thing.
“We do know that he was trying to protect the little baby,” said Victoria Lewis, a cousin of the 18-year-old White.
White was one of three people killed in a shooting incident Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Perry Street and Jordan Street. Police have identified the others who died in the shooting as De‘Shay Berry, 29, of Manteo; and Allura Pledger, 3, of Manteo.
Elizabeth City police also announced Friday evening that three other people were injured in the shooting: Roderick White, 40, of the 800-block of Brooks Avenue; James Harris, 29, of the 1000 block of Landfill Road; and Terry Griffin, 20, of the 100-block of Graves Avenue.
Harris and Roderick White were treated and released from Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Griffin was transported from SAMC to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.
Kimberly Lee, who is White’s mother, said the family is still waiting to get information from the Elizabeth City Police Department about what happened in her son’s fatal shooting.
The family has a basic narrative of what they understand to have taken place.
Lee said one of her son’s friends came by Thursday afternoon and they were headed to the basketball court at Enfield Park with plans to play basketball.
On the way they stopped and were listening to some music that the driver wanted to listen to, Lee said. “And then all of a sudden they were shot,” she added.
She said her understanding is that someone standing near the car her son was a passenger in was the intended target of the shooting.
“There was nobody in the car who was a target,” Lee said.
Lee said she’s been told her son was shot while trying to protect 3-year-old Allura Pledger. That doesn’t surprise her, she said.
“He loved kids,” she said.
White had started working at Lowe’s in September as a stocker on the overnight shift. His mother said he enjoyed working there.
Lewis said her cousin was fun-loving.
“He was funny,” Lewis said. “He loved playing video games. He loved his music.”
Lee said White had graduated from Tarheel Challenge Academy, a military-style school, in 2020. The TCA website explains that the program is designed for those who have dropped out of high school.
“He got along with everybody,” White said. “I can’t say anything bad about him.”
The family was planning to meet with Gabriel Adkins of Adkins Memorial Funeral Home Saturday to discuss funeral arrangements.
Mothers Against Gun Violence and the Pasquotank County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People planned to hold an event Saturday at noon at Waterfront Park to address the killings of White, Berry and Pledger and the continuing gun violence in the city.