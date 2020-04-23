CURRITUCK — Currituck County Schools Superintendent Mark Stefanik is headed to Ohio, where he has extended family.
Stefanik, who announced his resignation last week, will continue as superintendent in Currituck through July 31.
The superintendent said Tuesday that being near extended family is a primary reason he is leaving to become superintendent of the Tipp City Schools near Dayton, Ohio.
Stefanik, who has been superintendent in Currituck for five years, said he has enjoyed working with wonderful people in the school district. He said he was especially proud of the dedication and commitment teachers, principals, food service workers and transportation staff have shown during the coronavirus crisis.
Tipp City Schools, with five schools and not quite 3,000 students, is a bit smaller than Currituck, Stefanik said. He said the area has a connection to northeastern North Carolina because of the Wright Brothers, who grew up in Dayton.
Stefanik said he will be about an hour from Columbus, Ohio, where he attended college at Ohio State University, and about two hours from where much of his extended family lives.
He said he had initially planned to retire from the Currituck County Schools.
“But the family reuniting was always there on the horizon,” Stefanik said.
The Currituck Board of Education discussed the search for Stefanik’s replacement during a virtual work session Tuesday.
Board member Will Crodick asked how the board should advertise the position and how much it will cost.
Stefanik said the cost would be minimal if the school district conducts the search in-house. Some sites might require a fee to post the opening, but that would not be “exorbitant,” he said.
The cost of an in-house search would be no more than $3,000 to $5,000, while contracting with a search firm could cost as much as $40,000, Stefanik said.
Crodick said he would like to know if are other consulting firms than the N.C. School Boards Association.
Board member Janet Rose said there’s nothing wrong with exploring other firms while considering the cost. But the district should be “ready to press send” to start the search after the board’s May 7 meeting, she said.
Crodick said that’s what he wants, to have the information ready for the May meeting.
Stefanik said the lowest cost he has ever seen for a search process with a consulting firm is $25,000 to $30,000.
Chairwoman Karen Etheridge asked Human Resources Director Anne Mackin how confident she is that the search could be handled in-house.
“I think we could do it on our own,” Mackin said.
Crodick asked if the coronavirus crisis could cause the school district to need a wider window for the search.
Mackin said she’s concerned about the virus and the impact it could have on the search.
“Right now hiring is really difficult,” Mackin said, noting it is already affecting teacher recruitment.
People have concerns right now about moving to a new location, she said.
The board voted to have school staff present information about the costs of both an in-house search and one using a search firm at the May 7 meeting.