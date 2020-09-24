Live theater returns to Elizabeth City at 7 p.m. Friday when College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center presents “Noises Off,” an action-packed comedy that has tickled audiences since 1982.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, audiences won't be able to attend the performance in person. However with the click of a mouse, they can catch the show via livestream from either their home or other favorite venue.
Director Mariah Schierer says the selection of plays for this year's season was made well in advance of fall 2020. But given the challenges caused by the pandemic, "Noises Off" seems like a great choice for starting PAC's fall season.
“After the last six months, we need something light-hearted and ridiculous," she said. "This is a play-within-a-play and the audience is watching both at one time.”
"Noises Off" features unstable actors, a volatile director, and an overly emotional stage crew as they stumble through a dress rehearsal of a play entitled, “Nothin On.”
The audience ultimately finds itself watching two productions: the one the actors are putting on and the one the actors' characters are staging. With each passing segment of the show, the production the characters are staging progressively derails before ending in a spectacle of disaster and drama.
“The fun is seeing the first act, which is a dress rehearsal during the performance," she said. "Then you watch the set spin around until you see what’s going on backstage, which is the second act. The set spins one more time and you see the final performance as the drama-prone actors are now in disaster and the show goes horribly awry."
Comedy is stretched to the limits in this classic farce written by Michael Frayn, a novelist and successful playwright who began his career as an English journalist and columnist. According to the British Council, Frayn's string of theatrical awards began in the mid-1960s and continued to 2011.
Schierer said the Performing Arts Center is excited to be staging a play that's enjoyed such international success.
“We’ve done comedy many times here but a farce takes it beyond the genre of comedy," she said. "We get to present a play where the audience sees what happens when actors fall down stairs and get sardines dumped on their head. This is closer to ridiculous but brilliantly written in British-style humor.”
Schierer said any laughter the audience hears over the microphones is likely from members of the crew.
"They see something different every time," she said.
To stage "Noises Off" without a live audience, PAC has altered a few things in the production. Actors wear heavier makeup than usual and they appear in facemask — a way to be compliant with public health recommendations because of COVID-19.
Schierer said preparing "Noises Off" for the stage during the middle of a pandemic was an experience itself.
"This has been a moment in time for us, to continue doing what we do in the middle of a moment in history," she said. “We are grateful we have an audience that is learning with us, watching via livestream."
Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Schierer said there never was any question PAC would stage a season of productions this year.
“Come high water or pandemic we’re gonna have a season," she said. "It was just a matter of figuring it out. That’s what people in theater do, adapt."
While the lack of a live audience is different, one thing that isn't is the participation of young performing artists in the production. "Noises Off" includes three, full-time fine arts drama students enrolled at COA as well as the college's faculty and staff.
“That is the cool thing about COA," Schierer said. "Because of what we do — several live plays over the season — our students get more performance experience, production experience than students at other drama programs. Students from other programs look at our students’ resumes and wonder how they have so many productions on their resume.
“In theater, the best education is experience," she continued. "We keep moving forward, we don’t stop or stagnate.”
Performances of "Noises Off" will be today at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all performances will be held virtually through the livestreaming platform ShowTix4U. Tickets are $10 and available at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/39767.