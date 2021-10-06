FARMVILLE — It is only fitting that Farmville’s post office be renamed for a native son and longtime member of Congress.
The late Congressman Walter B. Jones Jr. was remembered as a man who always made time for his constituents, whether it was in a grocery store or the post office.
Memories of Jones were shared Tuesday during a ceremony officially unveiling the plaque held at the post office, 3703 N. Main Street, located across from the town common named in honor of Jones’ father, who also served in Congress.
“I think it’s appropriate that across the street this building is named for him,” said Farmville Postmaster Ken Hamm. “He was very friendly. He would stop and talk to anyone. He came into my office and sat quite often and we would talk about things going on in the world.”
The plaque should be installed within the month, said Marc Newberry, area post office operations manager.
“He would stop and chat with you whether you were a friend or someone he casually knew or anyone who recognized him and wanted to come up and talk with him,” said Pitt County Clerk of Court Sara Beth Fulford Rhodes. “He was very generous of his time and its where I miss him the most, running into him at the post office or running into him at the grocery store or some of the other events around town.”
A native of Farmville, Jones served the 3rd Congressional District from 1994 until February 2019 when he died at age 76.
The legislation designating the Farmville post office as the “Walter B. Jones Jr. Post Office” was introduced by U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-Greenville, on Nov. 12, 2019. It was the first piece of legislation introduced by Murphy after he won a special election to fill the remainder of Jones’ term.
Sixteen representatives joined as cosponsors including all of North Carolina’s congressional delegation, three Democrats from California, Vermont and Conniectuct and one Republican from Texas.
The bill became law Dec. 3, 2020, the first of Murphy’s bills to be approved by Congress.
“You would think something as simple as a post office bill would fly through Congress but it was a quick lesson for me that some horse trading had to be done,” Murphy said at the event, adding his memory of the process differed from that of U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C., who represents the 1st Congressional District. Pitt County is split between the 1st and 3rd districts.
“You cannot get a naming bill through the Congress without total bipartisan support,” said Butterfield, who joined Murphy and other dignitaries. “We have 13 members in our North Carolina delegation … All 13 delegates, Democrat and Republican, had to sign on to this legislation to get it passed. Not a single member even hesitated for one moment to sign on to this legislation. That speaks volumes about the life and work of Walter Jones and what he meant to the institution. … Let’s celebrate this day.”
Butterfield and Murphy both said Jones was a principled individual who voted for what he believed was best for the constituents in his district and for the nation, despite what his party’s leadership may want.
“Many folks in Congress say whose seat did you fill. Uniformly, every time when I bring up Walter’s name, they uniformly say he was a very, very great man. We have that honor in eastern North Carolina,” Murphy said.
Jones’ wife, Joe Anne, and daughter, Ashley, attended the ceremony along with more than 100 other Farmville residents.
“If anybody ever deserved this much tribute it was Walter Jones Jr.,” Joe Anne Jones said. “I’ve known him since I was 11, 12 years old and as a public servant, and I’ve known a lot of them, he was probably the best one I ever knew. I know I’m prejudiced, but he deserved this honor. I am quite thrilled for him.”
Jones said her husband would have been honored, but would also have said he didn’t deserve it.
“That’s the first thing he would say, but we all know he did. He was not a put on person, he was not ostentatious about anything,” she said.
“In your hometown, they know all your stories, they know everything and that’s what makes you sweeter,” she said.
Catherine Foder Jordan worked for Jones for 11 years as a press secretary and senior adviser. She said the day’s event showed how much Jones meant to the community.
“It’s a true testament to who he was,” she said. “He served God first, his family second and he served his constituents third. His constituent services were unmatched. I think this is a big reflection of that, that people wanted to honor him in his hometown.”
Also participating in the service were three other former Jones’ staffers, Lindy Robinson, his field director for four years; Frankie Drake Moore, who worked for him for 26 years; and William Moore, who began his tenure with Jones as a caseworker in 1999. Robinson and William Moore now work for Murphy.