Dozens of Elizabeth City State University students are fine-tuning pitches for their business ideas in anticipation of the first-ever Viking Entrepreneurship Week judging competition April 9.
For senior Tiyana Boyce it’s a moment she has been preparing for since she was small.
“Honestly, business has been my thing my whole life,” said Boyce, who grew up in Gates County. “I always knew that I wanted to have my own business eventually.”
Eventually has already come.
Boyce sells cosmetics through her Instagram account, known as Beautiyful Essence, and through the “pop-up shops” that ECSU hosts for student entrepreneurs in the Ridley Student Center.
ECSU so far has 10 teams slated to participate in the Viking Entrepreneurship Week April 4-9. Every team that registers gets $75 and the prizes in the competition are $2,000, $1,000 and $500.
Boyce said if she wins any money she plans to put it right back into her business.
The same goes for the trio of Andrew Ross, Eric McCoy and Earlie Harris — ECSU students who have launched the clothing brand Dfrnt Hype.
Ross, a sophomore from Prince George’s County, Maryland, Eric McCoy, a sophomore from Charles County, Maryland, and Earlie Harris, a sophomore from Washington, D.C., have designed their own clothing line and sold it online at dfrnthype.com and in the pop-up shops.
So far they have made the clothes themselves but they said they would like to find a manufacturer and expand their inventory.
“We would define it as street wear,” Ross said of the clothing style the start-up company sells.
All four of the students hope to make a career in their individual business. Ross, McCoy and Harris plan to grow their clothing brand, while Boyce is looking to expand beyond cosmetics into jewelry and clothing.
“I’m hoping to expand in the future,” Boyce said.
Boyce said owning and operating her own business appeals to her because she likes having creative freedom. She sees working for an employer as akin to being squeezed into a box someone else designed.
“And I can impact lives also while making money,” she said.
Judges in the competition will include PNC Bank representatives and local business owners.
Helping students refine their pitches for the judges will be Nahum Jeannot, CEO of GoOats and a former contestant on ABC’s hit show “Shark Tank.” Jeannot was chosen to serve as the inaugural PNC Entrepreneurship Fellow during Viking Entrepreneurship Week April 4-9.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring Mr. Jeannot to ECSU as the inaugural PNC Entrepreneurship Fellow,” Dr. Joy Smith, dean of ECSU’s School of Education and Business said in a recent press release. “This is a fun, inspiring event that gives teams from the state’s HBCUs the opportunity to pitch their ideas in front of business professionals and earn some startup capital.”
Jeannot graduated in 2011 from the Restaurant School in Philadelphia, where he studied culinary arts and restaurant management. He then worked his way up the ranks to become head chef at a number of hotels in Virginia. For the past five years, he’s worked as chef of a Hyatt Regency Hotel.
Jeannot came up with the idea for his company, GoOats, LLC, and its on-the-go snacks from a family recipe passed down from his mother and grandmother.
“He took the oatmeal recipe and turned it into handheld snacks that are easy to take and enjoy anywhere,” ECSU said in a press release.
Jeannot now develops recipes for GoOats and oversees branding and marketing decisions for the company.
Jeannot’s “oatmeal in a ball” products can now be found on Amazon and in 60% of Whole Foods stores nationwide.
In addition to ECSU, other HBCUs expected to send teams to the competition include N.C. A&T State University, Fayetteville State University, and N.C. Central University.
The Viking Entrepreneurship Week competition and PNC Entrepreneurship Fellow Program are made possible through a grant from the PNC Foundation. In February 2022, the PNC Foundation launched the PNC North Carolina HBCU Initiative, a three-year, $2 million effort to increase entrepreneurship and job opportunities in the state. ECSU is one of five HBCUs receiving grant funding through the initiative.