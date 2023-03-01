Alex Trouteaud, of Barnsville, Maryland, crosses the finish line to win the inaugural Coast Guard Marathon, Saturday, March 5. Trouteaud completed the 26.2-mile course, which started and finished on Water Street between Waterfront Park and Museum of the Albemarle, with a time of 2:32.50.
Alex Trouteaud, of Barnsville, Maryland, won last year’s first in-person U.S. Coast Guard full marathon with a time of 2:32.50 while Suzanne Trotter, of Indian Trail, won the women’s marathon in a time of 3:04.08.
But those times may not be close to good enough to win Saturday’s second annual U.S. Coast Guard Marathon.
That’s because this year’s marathon is a U.S. Olympic qualifying race and the field includes nine of the top marathoners in the country — six men and three women — who will try and establish a qualifying time to run in the U.S. Olympic Qualifying Marathon in Orlando, Florida, in early 2024. The top three male and female finishers in that race will make the U.S. Olympic Team.
To qualify for the U.S. Olympic Qualifying Marathon on Saturday a male runner must have a time of 2 hours, 18 minutes while a female must have a time of at least 2:37.
Three of the elite runners entered in Saturday’s marathon — Brandon Johnson and Connor Reck in the men’s division and Nicole Lane in the women’s division— qualified for the 2020 Olympic Qualifying Marathon.
There are various race day activities along the waterfront on Saturday that are free and open to the public.
The U.S. Coast Guard’s Silent Drill team and the U.S. Coast Guard’s Jazz Combo will both perform Saturday. Other free activities taking place along the waterfront will include a Coast Guard flyover just before the two marathons begin at 7:30 a.m. and a search and rescue demonstration will be held later on the Pasquotank River.
The USCG culinary team will also be making granola bars and there will be several displays of Coast Guard equipment.
Almost 420 runners have registered for the full marathon while almost 570 have signed up for the half-marathon. A 5K race will also be held Friday starting at 4 p.m. All races will begin and end downtown.