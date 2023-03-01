Inaugural Coast Guard Marathon, March 5, 2022

Alex Trouteaud, of Barnsville, Maryland, crosses the finish line to win the inaugural Coast Guard Marathon, Saturday, March 5. Trouteaud completed the 26.2-mile course, which started and finished on Water Street between Waterfront Park and Museum of the Albemarle, with a time of 2:32.50.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Alex Trouteaud, of Barnsville, Maryland, won last year’s first in-person U.S. Coast Guard full marathon with a time of 2:32.50 while Suzanne Trotter, of Indian Trail, won the women’s marathon in a time of 3:04.08.

But those times may not be close to good enough to win Saturday’s second annual U.S. Coast Guard Marathon.