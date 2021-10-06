A reported sighting of Brian Laundrie in Camden County Wednesday turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.
The incident involved a male hitchhiker who was seen walking east from Elizabeth City on the Camden Causeway Wednesday morning.
Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones said his office received a report of a hitchhiker who the caller believed resembled Laundrie, who is being sought on a federal warrant in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, last month. The federal investigation has garnered national media attention.
Jones said the hitchhiker was reported to have been picked up by a motorist on U.S. Highway 158 in Camden County and driven to Dare County. Jones’ office advised the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office, which in turned notified the FBI.
The FBI managed to track down the person who gave the hitchhiker the ride to Dare County, Jones said. Using the information from the driver, plus video collected from traffic cameras, the FBI was able to determine that the hitchhiker was not Laundrie.
The body of Gabby Petito was discovered Sept. 18 in a remote area of Wyoming. Her parents had reported her missing seven days earlier. Petito was 22 years old at the time and had been on a camping trip with Laundrie. Her death has been ruled a homicide.
The FBI and other investigators have been focusing their search for Laundrie in Florida, where they also searched the home of his parents in the town of North Port.