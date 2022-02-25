The FBI is investigating a bomb threat at Elizabeth City State University on Friday that shut down the campus, forcing students and staff to evacuate and law enforcement to methodically search all campus buildings for roughly eight hours before determining no threat existed.
A similar bomb threat was also made Friday morning at Norfolk State University, which, like ECSU, is a historically black university. The FBI has said nearly 60 bomb threats have been made against HBCUs, places of worship and other faith-based institutions around the country since early January.
Stephanie Marquis, an ECSU spokeswoman, said university police received a phone call Friday morning from an unknown number in which a person made the bomb threat.
She declined to say when the threat was called in but said ECSU “within minutes” had instituted its emergency response plan that included evacuating the campus and seeking help from local law enforcement agencies.
Marquis said ECSU sent its first message to students and staff notifying them of the threat at 9:20 a.m.
“LEAVE CAMPUS IMMEDIATELY,” one message to students stated. “Contact your parents to let them know you’ve left campus.”
ECSU staff were advised to also leave and go home.
Students with cars were advised to report to the South Park Sports Complex while students without cars were advised to go to the Roebuck Stadium parking lot on Herrington Road. From there, students without vehicles were transported by bus to the sports complex and then evacuated.
A reporter who visited the sports complex observed campus officials asking students for identifying information like their name and dorm room number. Some were also asking students if they wanted counseling.
Around 11:10 a.m., the campus sent students a text informing them all classes, both in-person and online, had been canceled for the day.
Just before 3 p.m., ECSU announced it was allowing students to return to their residence halls after dorms and “perimeter” buildings had been “thoroughly inspected” and no threat found. Because law enforcement personnel were still working on the campus, however, students were told to “shelter in place.”
At around 5:10 p.m. the campus issued an all-clear notice that all buildings had been searched and no threats found.
Chancellor Karrie Dixon expressed relief that no threat was found and appreciation to the law enforcement agencies who responded.
“We are grateful that students, faculty and staff are safe and sound,” she said. “Thank you to the University Police Department and our law enforcement partners who acted quickly and supported us in responding to this threat today.”
Asked if officials believe the bomb threat was connected to similar bomb threats made at other historically black colleges and universities, Marquis said that would be a question for the FBI, which is investigating Friday’s threat.
A phone call and email to the FBI’s field office in Charlotte were not responded to Friday.
According to The Washington Post, the FBI said that as of Wednesday, 57 HBCUs, places of worship and other faith-based institutions had received bomb threats since Jan. 4. The FBI is investigating all of the incidents as hate crimes, the Post reported.
At least eight HBCUs were threatened Jan. 4, and six received threats Jan. 31, according to the Post’s report. On Feb. 1, at least 16 universities closed or swept their campuses because of threats.
Before ECSU and Norfolk State were hit with threats Friday, two were reported on Wednesday at Fayetteville State University and Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina, one at Hampton University in Virginia and a fourth at Claflin University in South Carolina.
According to the Post’s report, the threats have been made via phone call, email, instant message and anonymous posts online. The FBI said 31 FBI field offices are working on the cases with local, state and federal law enforcement.
Authorities have yet to find any explosive devices, the Post reported.