CURRITUCK — A federal appeals court on Thursday unanimously rejected arguments from several groups opposing the proposed Mid-County Bridge that would link the Currituck mainland to the Outer Banks.

The Southern Environmental Law Center filed a lawsuit in 2019 on behalf of the No Mid-Currituck Bridge citizens group and the North Carolina Wildlife Federation seeking to stop construction of the proposed Mid-Currituck Bridge, claiming that a 2012 environmental analysis is outdated.