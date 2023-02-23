...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Fed appellate court upholds earlier ruling on Mid-County Bridge; SELC to continue fight against span
CURRITUCK — A federal appeals court on Thursday unanimously rejected arguments from several groups opposing the proposed Mid-County Bridge that would link the Currituck mainland to the Outer Banks.
The Southern Environmental Law Center filed a lawsuit in 2019 on behalf of the No Mid-Currituck Bridge citizens group and the North Carolina Wildlife Federation seeking to stop construction of the proposed Mid-Currituck Bridge, claiming that a 2012 environmental analysis is outdated.
But a three-judge U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in Richmond rejected that argument and affirmed an earlier ruling in favor of the bridge by a federal district judge. Oral arguments in the case were heard in December.
The federal district judge in December 2021 sided with the N.C. Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Commission’s decision to build the 7.4-mile toll bridge from Aydlett on the Currituck mainland to Corolla.
A month later, the SELC appealed that decision to the Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit asking again that the court to declare the 2012 environmental impact study invalid.
Editor's note: An initial version of this story incorrectly stated that the Southern Environmental Law Center planned to appeal the U.S. Court of Appeals' ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. The SELC plans to continue its fight against the bridge but has not said it will appeal the decision.