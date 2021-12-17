A federal judge has cleared the way for construction of the Mid-Currituck Bridge in Currituck County, state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, said Friday.
The Southern Environmental Law Center filed suit two years ago to stop construction of the bridge, which will link the Currituck mainland to Corolla at a cost of around $500 million.
But a judge this week in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina ruled in favor of the N.C. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Commission, Steinburg said.
“The Mid-Currituck Bridge will now be built,” Steinburg said. “I don’t know how many meetings we had in Raleigh trying to slug this thing out. When I heard the news, you talk about a ‘eureka’ moment. This is another goal of mine for northeastern North Carolina that has been met.’’
But SELC senior attorney Kym Hunter said Friday the organization will continue to oppose the bridge in court, starting with an appeal of the federal judge's ruling.
“The Mid-Currituck Bridge continues to be a poorly thought-out project that will waste taxpayer money while providing little long-term benefit,” Hunter said. “To date, NCDOT has presented no financial plan to pay for the project, presented no estimate as to how expensive tolls will be, and failed to explain how the bridge will continue to pay for itself once roads on the Outer Banks become increasingly inundated by sea level rise.”
The SELC filed the suit on behalf of the North Carolina Wildlife Federation and concerned citizens opposed to the bridge in April 2019. When it filed the lawsuit, the SELC said the bridge would lead to growth in undisturbed areas along the Northern Outer Banks and would increase pollution, thus harming important wildlife habitat.
State Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, called the court’s decision phenomenal news. He said easier access to the Outer Banks from mid-Currituck will not only benefit tourists but it will also open up employment opportunities.
“What we have lacked on the Outer Banks for so many years is a talent pool that can manage folks,” Hanig said.
Hanig also expects the bridge to spur economic development all over Currituck.
“The airport on the mainland is going to explode, real estate on both sides of the bridge is going to explode,” Hanig said. “I think it is going to draw a lot of businesses to the Currituck mainland because they will have direct access over to the Corolla area. We are going to see commercial development increase in Currituck.”
Steinburg said getting the bridge project to where it is today “was a heavy lift” in Raleigh as some legislators and others opposed it. Steinburg long pushed that the bridge would improve access to the Outer Banks and spur economic development but he then made the push that the bridge was needed to aid in hurricane evacuation.
The two bridges that currently connect to Dare currently do not met the state’s hurricane evacuation clearance time of 18 hours, an NCDOT report stated in 2012.
“When I emphasized what would happen in a hurricane, and we couldn’t get these people out of there, I think that is what got it over the hump,” Steinburg said. “I think some of the naysayers said, ‘That is something we didn’t think about.’”
Steinburg said he received a letter late Thursday from NCDOT Division I engineer Sterling Baker stating that the agency's project team is “evaluating the schedule and working on next steps to move forward.” Steinburg said money for the bridge is available.
Earlier this year, NCDOT officials said construction could possibly begin in 2023 if the lawsuit was settled in its favor. They said at the time the estimated cost for bridge construction was $464 million while purchasing rights-of-way will cost an estimated $14 million. Utilities for the bridge will cost around $11 million.
The mainland side of the proposed toll bridge will be near Maple Swamp just off U.S. Highway 158 and reach the Outer Banks just south of Corolla. There will be an interchange at U.S. 158 and then a 1.5-mile bridge over the swamp before the main bridge starts in Aydlett.
There is a proposed roundabout where the bridge reaches the Outer Banks. The state acquired the property on the Outer Banks’ side of the bridge several years ago in anticipation of the project.
The travel lanes on the proposed two-lane bridge will be 12 feet in width with 6-foot shoulders on both sides. The speed limit on the bridge will be 60 mph. The toll booth will have six lanes with three on each side. State officials have not said how much it will cost to use the bridge.