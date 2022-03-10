The millions of dollars in federal funding announced by a state lawmaker Thursday as going to Elizabeth City State University, College of The Albemarle and other area colleges and universities was actually funding allocated last year.
That's according to state Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, who acknowledged that an initial press release he sent out didn't make that clear.
The press release Hunter issued Wednesday was titled "Local Universities and Colleges to Receive ARP Funds." ARP is a reference to the American Rescue Plan which the release notes was "signed into law by President Biden last year."
The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, that Biden signed a year ago Friday, was designed to help speed the nation's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and address the economic recession.
Hunter's press release said there were "four highlights (in the bill) important to our area." He then noted that ECSU was getting almost $15.8 million and COA was getting $3.4 million. Chowan University, which is located in Murfreesboro, was getting $7.4 million, while Roanoke-Chowan Community College, which is in Ahoskie, was getting $1.2 million.
Hunter said the federal money represented "a portion of what is the largest one-time infusion of funding for colleges and universities in the nation." He said the funding will provide direct financial aid to students at risk of dropping out, keep tuition for students at pre-pandemic levels and retain employees who may have been at risk of unemployment.
“I am excited to see this much federal money coming to our local colleges and universities,” Hunter said in the release. “Particularly for rural communities like ours, this money goes a long way. We can continue to invest in the future and attract good-paying jobs by ensuring our community has outstanding opportunities for education.”
Asked for comment Thursday about the ARP funding in Hunter's press release, spokeswomen for both ECSU and COA said the funding was awarded last year.
Hunter said Thursday that the state sent out an email after the press release was issued saying the money has already been allocated to the four schools.
"The White House is making a big push to publicize it and they wanted to make sure everybody got it," Hunter said.