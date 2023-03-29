110 binnacle court

Several vehicles, including an unmarked Dodge with a state license plate, are seen outside a residence at 110 Binnacle Court, Elizabeth City, Tuesday. The home was the site of a search Tuesday morning conducted by federal parole and probation officers.

 Chris Day/

The Daily Advance

Federal law enforcement officials carried out a search of an Elizabeth City home in Riverview Estates early Tuesday for reasons that are still unclear.

Several unmarked vehicles and uniformed officers were seen both in the driveway and on the street in front of 110 Binnacle Court at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.