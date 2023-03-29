Federal law enforcement officials carried out a search of an Elizabeth City home in Riverview Estates early Tuesday for reasons that are still unclear.
Several unmarked vehicles and uniformed officers were seen both in the driveway and on the street in front of 110 Binnacle Court at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office Major Aaron Wallio said the sheriff’s office and Elizabeth City Police Department officers provided limited assistance to federal probation and parole agents, who conducted the search. Wallio said he did not know details of the reason for the search.
Interim police Chief Phil Webster of the Elizabeth City Police Department said he, too, didn’t know details of the search. He referred a reporter to federal authorities.
A phone call seeking comment from the duty officer at the Greenville office of U.S. Probation and Parole Services, whose jurisdiction includes Pasquotank County, had not been returned as of Tuesday evening.
Pasquotank County tax records list one owner of the Binnacle Court residence as a man whose name matches the name of a registered sex offender. According to the N.C. Sex Offender and Public Protection Registry, Josheph Michael Guarascio registered with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office in July 2021 and is required to remain registered for a term of 10 years. The registry lists his address as 110 Binnacle Court.
It is unclear if Tuesday’s search was related to Guarasico’s prior conviction.
According to the registry, Guarasico was convicted in February 2010 on a charge of manufacturing child pornography and was incarcerated for a period of 12 years and eight months. He also was ordered to serve 36 months of supervised probation upon his release from prison in 2021. A spokesman for the Eastern District of North Carolina of the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Guarasico was released from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons on Aug. 23, 2021.
A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office dated Feb. 9, 2010, states Guarasico was a 45-year-old former New York city police officer and a resident of Wilmington at the time of his conviction. U.S. District Court Judge James C. Dever III sentenced Guarasico to 180 months, or 15 years, in prison.
On Oct. 30, 2008, New Hanover sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at Guarasico’s home and seized his computer, where investigators discovered more than 3,000 images of child pornography, the release states. Guarasico pleaded guilty to manufacturing child pornography the following year. The offense involved a 17-year-old victim, the release states.
According to a copy of the judgment, Dever recommended Guarasico be allowed to serve his sentence at Federal Correctional Institute Butner in Granville County, or in a prison as close as possible to Suffolk, Virginia.
The investigation was conducted by the FBI, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Police Department.
Additional information indicates Guarascio faced previous legal trouble. An article published March 20, 2007, by the Wilmington StarNews newspaper states a 44-year-old Wilmington man of the same name was charged in December 2006 with three misdemeanor counts of impersonating an officer, as well as a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and providing alcohol to a minor.
In March 2007, SBI agents filed five additional charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer, according to the article. At the time, Guarascio operated a Wilmington-based private security company called Inter-Pol Special Police Services.
According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Guarascio was convicted July 8, 2008, on counts of credit card forgery and impersonating a peace officer and was placed on probation.