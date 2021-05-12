EDENTON — Mediacom Communications is participating in a new federal program designed to help families and individuals afford broadband internet service during the pandemic.
Customers who meet eligibility requirements can get $50 off one monthly service bill through the temporary Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, the company said in a press release.
Eligible persons include those with an income at or below 135% of the federal poverty guidelines or who participate in assistance programs like SNAP, Medicaid or Lifeline; those whose children were approved to receive free or reduced-price school lunch or breakfast in either the 2019-20 or 2020-21 school years; received a Pell Grant in 2021; experienced substantial loss of income due to a job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020 and had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for individual tax filers and $198,000 for joint filers.
Enrollment in the EBBP, which is administered by the Federal Communications Commission, began Wednesday.