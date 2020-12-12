Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett is going to get some much-needed help.
At least for two years.
Commissioners unanimously approved a request by Hammett last week for Pasquotank to participate in a program that will allow the county to hire a recent graduate of a master’s of public administration program for two years.
The position, partially funded through the N.C. Association of County Commissioners’ Management Fellowship Program, will be filled by a May 2021 MPA graduate and that person will start work in the county by June or July.
The NCACC will provide a total $50,000 the next two fiscal years to help cover the cost of salary and benefits for the position while the county will have to come up with between $70,000 and $90,000 the next two fiscal years.
Hammett told commissioners that the additional help is needed as the county moves forward with several major projects.
“We also will have some need for research and assistance with some of the policy updates and policies that we do not have,” Hammett said. “They will provide a vital special projects role. It is a cost-effective way to get some additional staffing that is needed.”
Commissioner Sean Lavin noted Hammett’s heavy work load while praising him for accomplishing as much as he does on a weekly basis.
“I really see the need,” Lavin said.
Hammett and Finance Director Sheri Small will identify funding for the position during the fiscal year 2021-22 budget process.
One possible source is from the county’s sales tax revenues as receipts are running ahead of projections this fiscal year despite the pandemic.
The county, which budgeted for an 8-percent decline in sales tax revenues in the current fiscal year, has seen positive gains year-over-year this year, including a 24-percent increase in September, the most recent month that data is available. The county received $1,023,858 compared to $827,220 for September 2019.
“The sales tax is trending well above anticipated and will help us next year significantly,” Hammett said. “It will help us next year get some of the additional things that we need in next year’s budget if we keep trending the same way we are now.”
Applicants for the position to assist Hammett will apply through the NCACC and the county will then conduct the interviews. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Appalachian State University are two institutions in the state that offer master’s programs in public administration.
“They say, ‘Here is the applicant pool you have to work with,’” Hammett said. “Then we would select the best person. It’s a real cost-effective way of bringing someone on board that has finished a program that is most applicable to government management.”
Hammett said the county will set up a job classification for the fellow, including a salary range.
“The goal with the program is that we bring a person in and then we groom them to be not an assistant county manager but an assistant to the county manager,” Hammett said.