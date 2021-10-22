Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Cloudy with light rain this morning...then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.