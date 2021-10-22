A man authorities say has ties to an Elizabeth City street gang has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm.
Jaylen Nashawn Spivey was sentenced Thursday to 64 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle after pleading guilty in April to possession of a firearm by a felon, G. Norman Acker, III, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, said in a press release.
According to Acker, Spivey has a prior felony conviction for heroin and is a known associate of the Elizabeth City G-Shine Bloods street gang.
Spivey was arrested by Elizabeth City police on Sept. 17, 2020, following a 911 call about a domestic disturbance, Acker said. The caller reported that a man had yelled at a woman and then left in a white Dodge Charger. As officers arrived, the caller said the Charger had moved to an adjacent street.
An officer who checked out the tip found Spivey sitting in the driver's seat of the car. When officers approached and asked Spivey about the domestic disturbance, they could smell marijuana, Acker said. Officers also noted Spivey's clothing matched the description the 911 caller had given.
After detaining Spivey, the officers searched his car, Acker said. They recovered a scale and amounts of heroin and marijuana, and on the driver’s side floorboard, partially covered with clothing, found a black Ruger 9mm handgun.
Spivey later told police he had purchased the handgun a couple months before for his own protection while selling drugs, Acker said.