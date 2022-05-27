Despite it being their first-ever campaigns for public office, two women who won city council seats in last week's Elizabeth City election say they weren't really surprised they did so well.
Both Katherine Felton, who defeated incumbent Michael Brooks in the May 17 election to win a 3rd Ward seat, and Barbara Baxter, who won an open 4th Ward seat, said they received so much prior encouragement and support from their ward's voters that they figured they'd do well come election day.
"Prior to deciding to file as a candidate, I received an overwhelming number of calls and visits from 3rd Ward residents and city employees who have family and friends in the 3rd Ward imploring me to run," Felton said in an email. "This outcry from so many inspired me to file my candidacy. Therefore, I was not at all surprised by the outcome" on election day.
Felton led all vote-getters in the five-candidate 3rd Ward race, winning one of the ward's two seats. Incumbent Kem Spence won the other seat.
Baxter, who finished second in the six-candidate 4th Ward race for two seats behind incumbent Councilor Johnnie Walton, also said she wasn't surprised by her showing, primarily because she set out to "fight a good race, win or lose."
"I had already told myself I had a good chance for a win because I do everything from the heart and humbly," Baxter said in an email. "It was a tight race with the total of six candidates but I always stayed positive."
Asked what issues she thought were on the minds of 3rd Ward voters as they cast their ballots, Felton mentioned several.
"During the past few months, there have been several overwhelmingly alarming decisions made by a 3rd Ward councilor which sparked the 3rd Ward residents' intent to replace him," Felton said.
She said those decisions included "the unjust or unexplained firing" of former City Manager Montre Freeman; the decision in 2020 to increase the salaries of city councilors by $500 a month "during a pandemic"; and the "failure to increase employee salaries after council raised (its) own salaries without being coerced by city employees to do so."
Other decisions included "warning employees not to attend a council meeting where employee salaries" were on the agenda for discussion," she said, and voting not to interview "qualified" city manager applicants after "paying a hiring firm who vouched" for the applicants' qualifications for the job.
Asked if she was referring specifically to Brooks, Felton said she wasn't. She suggested 3rd Ward voters also didn't mention Brooks to her by name.
"'The 3rd Ward Councilman' was the direct quote made to me by concerned 3rd Ward residents," she said.
Baxter, who will replace Councilor Darius Horton, who did not seek re-election, said a need for change was what appeared to be motivating most 4th Ward voters.
"The issue I believe that was on voters' minds ... was simple: we need a change in this city and it starts with us," she said. "Voters came out and cast votes so their voices could be heard."
Felton said she believes she did well in the election because of both her professional experience — she retired as the city's human resources director — and life experience.
"I feel that I did well because of (my) 36 years of first-hand proof of care and concern that I possess for others (regardless of race, creed, or color), and my lifetime character of respecting and wanting the best for everyone."
Baxter said she believes she did well with 4th Ward voters for several reasons.
"I stayed true, positive, humble and never switched up on anyone, and kept God first," she said.
Both Felton and Baxter also weren't surprised by the city's mayoral election. Kirk Rivers, a former councilor, finished with 50.1% of the vote, enough to avoid a runoff with second-place finisher Jeannie Young, who finished with 36.1%. Third-place finisher Christina Williams garnered 13.6%.
"The mayoral election turned out exactly as I anticipated that it would," Felton said.
"My thoughts on the mayor's race are simple: the people have spoken," Baxter said.
Roger Jones, the third-place finisher in the 4th Ward race, actually finished close enough to call for a runoff election against Baxter. But he advised The Daily Advance last week that he would not.
Baxter said she wasn't surprised Jones didn't seek a runoff because he had already told her he wouldn't if they finished close enough in the election for that to happen.
"He is a man of his word; I'll always be grateful to him," Baxter said. "He took me under his wing and for that I'm forever grateful (too). He knew in his heart I would do well, and the city needed young and fresh minds."