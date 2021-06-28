Fenwick-Hollowell Trail rededicated
Tonya Brandow (right), the youth and family coordinator at the Albemarle Family YMCA, leads a group of children on a walk on the Fenwick-Hollowell Trail behind College of The Albemarle, Monday. The group was among those attending a rededication ceremony of the boardwalk earlier Monday. The ceremony marked the completion of expansive renovations to the boardwalk. The final phase of the renovations will improve the southern most end of the trail and is set to begin soon. The boardwalk was originally dedicated in 2006.