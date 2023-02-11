CAMDEN — Departing Superintendent Joe Ferrell was given a "rock star" send-off at Thursday's meeting of the Camden County Board of Education.
"You are a rock star," Camden Commissioner Sissy Aydlett, a former school board member, told Ferrell. "You are the best of the best. You are everything that a superintendent should be."
Aydlett, who attended Thursday's meeting dressed in a T-shirt containing a caricature image of Ferrell, was just one of a number of former school board members who attended the meeting to pay tribute to Ferrell and thank him for his five years of service to the school district.
Ferrell, who announced his resignation last month, begins work Monday as superintendent of the Richmond County Schools. The school board recently started the process of searching for a new superintendent, tapping retired superintendent Travis Twiford to serve as Ferrell's interim successor.
Two other former school board members — Chris Wilson and Wayne White — also thanked Ferrell for his work in Camden and offered him their good wishes.
"I was so glad when we found you," Wilson told Ferrell. Both Wilson and Aydlett were on the school board when Ferrell was hired.
Wilson said as soon as Ferrell arrived in Camden it became clear the board had made the right choice. "We became real good friends," he said.
Wilson said he appreciated everything Ferrell had done for the schools and for students.
"You're going to be greatly missed in this county," he said.
White said that it will be hard to get a better superintendent than Ferrell but he hopes the board can find someone who is "at least as good." He said Ferrell's departure from Camden is Richmond County's gain.
Turning his attention to the current school board, White urged them and county commissioners to do whatever is needed to get construction of Camden's new high school rolling quickly.
"We need to get rolling on it," White said.
Board member Chris Purcell responded that commissioners and the school board are working well together to make the new high school happen.
"The two boards are working together very well right now," he said. "I think the two boards are working together better than they have in a long time."
Current school board members also praised Ferrell.
Chairman Jason Banks described Ferrell as "someone with a servant’s heart" who had "put the well-being of our kids above all else."
Banks recalled Ferrell's "Listening and Learning Tour" at the outset of his service in Camden.
"Because you listened and observed first, you have made steady and wise decisions to move us forward," Banks said.
Banks said Ferrell's accomplishments included carrying out an effective strategic plan, reorganizing the Central Office staff, reviving the county's Teacher Advisory Council and establishing a Classified Advisory Council and Parent-Community Advisory Council.
Banks also praised Ferrell for his lunch meetings with groups of students every nine weeks.
"This was time spent with just students and we know you enjoyed these lunches and found them very informative," Banks said.
Banks also noted Ferrell's leadership role in the district's ongoing project to build the new high school.
"You have done everything the board has asked of you to make this project a reality," he said.
Board member Christian Overton, a past chairman, also expressed appreciation for Ferrell's service as superintendent.
While Aydlett's T-shirt paid tribute to Ferrell, he wore a yellow tie given to him by Camden central office staff that featured photos of them. Ferrell described those depicted on the tie as "some of my favorite people."
Ferrell told school board members that he had learned more as Camden's superintendent than he had in any other job he's ever held. He also praised the district's staff as great.
"We have done a lot of good things in five years," Ferrell said. "I have not done that alone."