Ferrell Honored

Departing Camden County Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell (center), flanked by former school board members Sissy Aydlett and Chris Wilson and current members of the Camden Board of Education, holds a plaque presented to him by the school board at Thursday's board meeting. Ferrell begins work as superintendent of the Richmond County Schools on Monday.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

CAMDEN — Departing Superintendent Joe Ferrell was given a "rock star" send-off at Thursday's meeting of the Camden County Board of Education.

"You are a rock star," Camden Commissioner Sissy Aydlett, a former school board member, told Ferrell. "You are the best of the best. You are everything that a superintendent should be."