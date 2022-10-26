...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 3 AM
EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
State, federal and local law enforcement agencies held a training exercise in Cherry Branch Tuesday on how to respond to an active shooter incident aboard a state ferry.
The exercise was conducted as a ferry vessel cruised along the Neuse River near the Cherry Branch terminal. No passengers were aboard the ferry and there was no interruption to ferry operations, ferry officials said in a press release.
Agencies besides the N.C. Ferry Division participating in Tuesday’s exercise included the U.S. Coast Guard, the N.C. Highway Patrol, and local fire and police departments.
The exercise was part of required training the ferry division holds to ensure emergency response teams “know how to conduct a coordinated and timely response” to a major incident on a ferry, the release said.
“Our No. 1 priority is to ensure we’re doing everything we can to keep our passengers and employees safe,” said Harold Thomas, director of the state Ferry Division.