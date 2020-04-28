The Ocracoke Express passenger ferry service will have to wait until at least the summer of 2021 to begin its second season.
Citing the COVID-19 outbreak, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday it has canceled its 2020 contract for the passenger ferry service this summer.
DOT's Ferry Division introduced the passenger ferry service last year as a transportation alternative for people traveling between Hatteras and Ocracoke islands on the Outer Banks. More than 28,600 people used the passenger ferry last summer, DOT said in a press release.
The cancellation will not affect the ferry division's vehicle ferries between Hatteras and Ocracoke, DOT said. Those ferries will continue this year. Ferry officials will decide in the coming months whether to bring back the Ocracoke Express service next year, DOT said.
Meanwhile, the number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease, rose to 132 in the eight-county region on Tuesday, as Pasquotank, Hertford, Bertie and Perquimans counties all reported new cases.
Pasquotank's case count rose by one to 35. Bertie's rose to 38 while Hertford's rose to 32 and Perquimans' to 12. The case counts for the other four counties in Albemarle Regional Health Services' eight-county district remained unchanged from Monday.
Statewide, the COVID-19 case count rose to 9,568, an increase of more than 400. The number of deaths rose by 36 to 342.
In another COVID-19 development, Dare County said in a press release it had received reports of flyers containing "hateful and negative" messages being placed on cars with out-of-state license plates in parking lots and residences throughout the county.
The county said those distributing the flyer claim to be doing so on behalf of Dare County residents, "but that is not the reality." The county said it doesn't condone the action.
"Non-resident property owners and visitors are an integral part of our community," the county said. "Next week, we look forward to welcoming property owners, and with time and as conditions allow, we will also welcome our visitors. The whole of our community is greater than the sum of its parts. Together, Dare County’s year-round residents, property owners and visitors are what make it such a truly special place."
Dare announced last week that it plans a phased reopening to non-resident property owners starting Monday. The county has not yet set a date for visitors to enter the county.