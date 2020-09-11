CURRITUCK — Polite but firm.
That is how state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, described efforts by himself and fellow lawmakers Bobby Hanig and Ed Goodwin to get the N.C. Department of Transportation to resume ferry service between Currituck and Knotts Island.
Those efforts paid off when the N.C. Ferry Division announced Friday that service will resume next week on the Currituck-Knotts Island ferry, reversing its decision to keep the service suspended at least through June 2021.
Allen Moran, who represents Division 1 on the N.C. Board of Transportation, said Friday the ferry runs will resume on Wednesday, pending an inspection by the U.S. Coast Guard.
The ferry division, which operates the Currituck-Knotts Island ferry, suspended its daily runs in April, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Asked about the ferry’s operations earlier this week, a DOT spokesperson, citing the state agency’s revenue shortfalls, indicated the ferry likely wouldn’t resume operations until after the current fiscal year which ends June 30, 2021.
“We all told them that was unacceptable,” Steinburg said. “There was an onslaught on this. I was all over this. Representative (Bobby) Hanig was all over this like you wouldn’t believe. Representative (Ed) Goodwin, who used to head up the Ferry Division before he was elected, was making calls.”
Steinburg said with NCDOT being $750 million in the red local officials feared they faced an uphill battle in the ferry running again.
“It did not look good in terms of this ferry resuming service,” Steinburg said. “NCDOT is trying everything they can to get back in the black again, and I believe this ferry was one of the casualties of this.”
Steinburg said he, Hanig, R-Currituck, and Goodwin, R-Chowan, pressed NCDOT about the “critical need” for the ferry to resume service immediately.
“That pressure worked and the folks in Currituck are elated. It’s wonderful news,” he said.
Moran indicated concerns raised about the ferry’s continued suspension played a role in the ferry division’s decision to resume its operations.
“After hearing from the community, we have decided to resume service of this ferry route, which serves an important function for residents, school children and tourists,” he said.
Steinburg praised Moran’s effort to get the ferry running again.
“Allen went to bat for us as well,” Steinburg said.
According to DOT, departures on the Currituck-Knotts Island ferry from Currituck will be 6 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. Departures from Knotts Island will be 6:50 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.
As a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, DOT is asking passengers to remain in their vehicles or to stand at least 6 feet apart from others while aboard the ferry vessel.