The N.C. Ferry Division will hold the first of four upcoming career fairs in Elizabeth City next week as the agency seeks applicants to staff its ferries, terminals and shipyard.
The career fair in Elizabeth City will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center at 111 Jordan Plaza. Three others are planned at the NCWorks centers in Morehead City, Greenville and Shallotte.
According to the ferry division, applications will be accepted for all positions at all experience levels. Both temporary summer employment and full-time positions are available.
Besides competitive salaries, the ferry division says it offers year-round, full-time, permanent employment, health insurance and retirement benefits, paid vacation, holidays and sick leave.
Persons planning to attend one of the career fairs should bring their resume and supporting documents. Ferry division representatives will be on hand to explain the positions available. For more information, call 252-423-5100.