CAMDEN — In the final hours leading up to Saturday, Brenda Bowman fielded several phone calls from residents asking if the county’s first-ever heritage festival was postponed.
The threat of rain for the weekend had people concerned. And the festival already had been postponed three times because of COVID-19.
“Rain or shine” the festival is happening, Bowman said she happily told callers.
Gray skies and a light rain that began to fall around noon Saturday did not discourage hundreds of area residents from attending the first-ever Camden Heritage Festival.
“Everything is just what we planned and expected,” said an excited Bowman, who organized the festival. Bowman spent a good deal of Saturday riding around the park in a golf cart checking on volunteers and speaking to attendees.
On Monday, Bowman estimated as many as 1,200 people attended. She based the figure on information from other volunteers who helped keep count of attendance, she said.
Saturday’s festival got underway at 10 a.m. at Camden Community Park, behind Camden Intermediate School, and continued through the day till 3 p.m. The event featured activities geared for families that highlighted the county’s history, including a display of classic farm tractors and a re-enactment of a Civil War camp. It also had games for children, and a dunking tank, where residents took turns trying to sink Bowman’s husband, County Manager Ken Bowman.
Colton Cottrell, 8, bested five other participants to win the Swamp Monster Costume Contest. Colton’s mother, Courtney Cottrell, said she helped her son make the costume by using a bed sheet and moss and other natural vegetation found around a swamp near their home.
“It’s great,” Courtney Cottrell said of the festival. “It’s nice to have something that’s in our town — in Camden.”
Over at the sack races, Catherine Trotman was helping her daughter, Grace, 2, hop her way down the roughly 15-yard course.
“It’s wonderful, Catherine said about the festival. “It’s a lot of fun, even for someone as young as Grace, who is 2.”
The festival was originally scheduled to be held last year on May 9, the date in 1777 when the North Carolina General Assembly passed legislation that split Pasquotank County and formed Camden, a new county north of the Pasquotank River. The event was postponed to Sept. 12, 2020, because of COVID restrictions on large gatherings.
The festival was again rescheduled from September 2020 to May 22 of this year, before again being postponed because of COVID till Oct. 9.
Bowman and a host of volunteers began planning for the festival two years ago and were happy the festival was a success.
“A group of dedicated citizens began planning in February 2019 and against many odds, to include a first attempt to hold such an event, a 2-plus years pandemic, two postponements and impending bad weather, perseverance prevailed, and a successful festival finally came to fruition,” she said.
The festival captured the essence of life in America, Bowman said.
“This family day of games, entertainment, food and heritage displays proved why Camden is a true example of what Americana is all about,” she said. “It was a community effort, along with invaluable support from the county administration and elected officials. The response has been all positive and I am humbled and honored to have been a part of this exciting day.”
Bowman again thanked the volunteers and said an after-action meeting planned for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Camden Senior Center is open to the public.
“Anyone who is interested in providing input and to help start planning for 2022, is invited,” she said.
Bowman has often praised Camden Commissioner Randy Krainiak for coming up with the idea for the Camden Heritage Festival. Krainiak was among the many local county and elected officials in attendance Saturday.
“I’ve always thought we should have a festival celebrating our heritage,” he said.
There was no one who had the know-how to organize a festival until Brenda Bowman arrived in December 2017, when her husband took over as county manager, the commissioner said.
“She had the most experience all around,” Krainiak said. “Good thing she was around.”
Krainiak hopes Saturday’s first-ever festival won’t be Camden’s last.
“It’s a good thing the community needs to have,” he said.
The county is growing, and the local leaders need to find ways to provide residents with more to do, he said. Perhaps Saturday’s festival is a step in the right direction, he suggested.
“I hope it’s a start,” Krainiak said.
Bowman and her husband will be moving out of the area soon. Ken Bowman announced in August that he will be retiring in December and that he and Brenda will be moving to Danville, Virginia.