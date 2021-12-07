Area boards of commissioners and school board made few changes to their leadership during organizational meetings held this week.
The only area board that changed its entire leadership was the Camden Board of Commissioners. The board elected Ross Munro its new chairman and Tiffney White as vice chairman.
Munro replaces Tom White as chairman. White replaces Munro as vice chair.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education also changed at least one member of its leadership team.
While Sharon Warden was re-elected chairwoman, the board selected Dr. Shelia Williams the board’s vice chairwoman, replacing board member Pam Pureza.
In Pasquotank County, commissioners re-elected Lloyd Griffin III board chairman and Charles Jordan vice chairman.
The Perquimans County Board of Commissioners re-elected Wallace Nelson as chairman and Fondella Leigh as vice chair.
The Chowan County Board of Commissioners again elected Bob Kirby as chair and Larry McLaughlin as vice chair.
The Camden County Board of Education re-elected Christian Overton as chair and Jason Banks as vice-chair.
Currituck commissioners re-elected Mike Payment as chairman and Paul Beaumont as vice chairman.