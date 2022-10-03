...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Fair-goers stroll down the midway Saturday night at the Chowan County Regional Fair. Attendance at this year's fair, which closed Saturday, was down by more than 5,000 people from last year's fair, largely because the fair had to close on Friday as Hurricane Ian approached and open two hours later on Saturday.
EDENTON — Wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian cut into the attendance at this year's Chowan County Regional Fair.
The 76th fair, which began Tuesday, Sept. 27, and ended Saturday, closed Friday because of the weather and opened two hours late on Saturday.
Total attendance ended up being 15,584, which is down from last year's attendance of 20,777. The 2021 fair marked the 75th anniversary of the event, and also the fair's reopening after being closed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Attendance in 2021 was nearly 3,000 higher than the 17,887 who attended in 2019.
Also in 2021, the weather was clear and mild throughout the week.
Although attendance was down, fair organizers said it would be a few weeks before full financial data on this year's fair is available.
Despite the lower attendance, exhibit halls were filled with educational and commercial exhibits.
Those in attendance seemed to enjoy the rides, food, games, exhibits, and entertainment such as live bands and the High Flying Pages thrill show.