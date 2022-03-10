CAMDEN — A subsidiary of Eastern Shore Communications plans to locate its regional headquarters in the Camden County Commerce Park.
BTL Fiber made the announcement during the Camden Board of Commissioners meeting earlier this week. The company gained approval from the Camden board to purchase up to 2 acres in the park for its facility.
The planned sale price is $25,000 an acre. The company plans to invest $1.5 million in the new facility, which will include a 40-foot by 30-foot office for up to eight employees, plus a workshop for maintaining vehicles and equipment and a storage area for inventory.
The company is currently installing, and will maintain, a fiber optic network in Camden County.
Average annual compensation, excluding benefits, for BTL workers employed at the Camden Commerce Park site is expected to be at least $35,000.
Clearing and construction at the commerce park site could start within 90 days of BTL Fiber’s purchase of the property.
Camden commissioners on Monday also approved the sale of more property at the commerce park to a current tenant, Southeastern Equipment Corporation.
In October 2020 the county commissioners approved the sale of 16 acres in the park to Southeastern, which sells, rents and auctions new and used heavy equipment.
Southeastern recently expressed interest in purchasing between three and four additional acres in order to display equipment. The tract also would be available for overflow parking during sales events.
“Although this is not a buildable lot a small building may be placed on the property,” a staff report on the company’s request states.
Southeastern Equipment proposed paying $14,000 per acre for the property.
The staff recommendation was to survey the property so each party can see where the property lines are drawn, and then execute a sales agreement for the property once the size of the parcel is determined.