When a football player is injured during a game, the first person who fans see running onto the field is likely the team’s athletic trainer.
Last week, athletic trainers assigned to area high schools held a joint training exercise with emergency medical service technicians from Pasquotank-Camden EMS at the football stadium at Pasquotank County High School.
The exercise put the athletic trainers through four scenarios that challenged their responses to a host of injuries and illnesses athletes may encounter while practicing or participating in games. The training also was an opportunity for EMS personnel to learn the role of athletic trainers during an incident and get a better understanding of how athletic trainers hand off a patient’s care to EMS.
The exercise was hosted by doctors Jared Miller and Dan Elliott, who are sports medicine physicians at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Six of the eight athletic trainers participating in the June 30 event work under the two doctors and are hospital employees, Miller said. The other two trainers on hand work for Elizabeth City State University.
According to Miller, he and Elliott started the hospital’s athletic trainer program about seven years ago to provide trainers to four area high schools: Northeastern, Pasquotank County, Camden County and Gates County. One trainer is assigned to each of the schools and the other two provide clinical care at the hospital, Miller said.
The trainers were separated into three groups; acting as the injured players were two student-athletes from Pasquotank High. Standing in as the third “player” was Erica Perkins, one of the hospital’s clinical athletic trainers.
In one scenario, a player complained of not feeling well and was sweating profusely. After an assessment and review of the player’s vital signs, the athletic trainers correctly determined he was suffering heat stroke. They relayed their assessment to EMS personnel, who carried the patient off on a stretcher for treatment.
Athletic trainers serve as the first providers of care for athletes until EMS personnel arrive. They talk to the patient, assess his or her injury or illness, stabilize them if necessary, and take all essential vital signs which is then relayed to EMS personnel when they arrive. The EMS personnel then assume responsibility for the patient’s care.
Miller said Sentara’s athletic trainers provide valuable first-response medical treatment and have responded to players suffering dislocated joints, bone fractures, head and neck injuries, heat-related illnesses and once even a diabetic emergency.
“I could go on and on about the value of the athletic trainer,” he said.
The athletic trainers attend all home games and travel with the team for all sports that involve contact, such as football, basketball and soccer. According to Miller, Sentara’s team of trainers have extensive training that includes undergraduate and post-graduate education degrees in athletic training.
“You just can’t find an athletic trainer out of thin air,” Miller said.