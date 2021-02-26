More than a third of adults living in the eight-county region have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and more than a fifth have received both doses, Albemarle Regional Health Services reported Friday.
ARHS said it administered more than 2,400 first doses of the vaccine this week while its partners administered another 6,600, increasing the total first vaccinations in the eight-county region to 42,418. That’s 33.77% of the 125,000 adults ages 18 and older who live in the region.
ARHS administered more than 4,100 second doses this week while its partners administered another 2,700. That raises the number of people who’ve completed the two-dose vaccine therapy to 25,875, or 20.6% of all adults.
Pasquotank, where 8,163 first doses have been administered, and Currituck, where another 6,432 have been administered, are responsible for more than 40 percent of the 35,818 total first doses administered by ARHS. The same two counties are responsible for more than 44 percent of the second doses ARHS has administered in the region.
ARHS also reported nine more deaths in the region from COVID-19 on Friday. Four deaths were reported in Pasquotank County, three in Bertie County, and two in Hertford County.
ARHS said it plans to first-dose COVID-19 clinics in the region Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; second-dose clinics on Monday and Tuesday; and clinics offering both first and second doses on Wednesday and Thursday.
While groups 1 and 2 — health care workers and persons 65 and older — continue to be ARHS’ priority targets for receiving the vaccine, the clinics will also be open to frontline essential workers, ARHS said.
Frontline essential workers include persons working in manufacturing, education, essential goods, food and agriculture, government and community services, healthcare and public health and transportation. A fuller description of frontline essential workers is available at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot/deeper-dive-group-3.
ARHS’ first dose clinic Monday will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park at 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City. Second-dose clinics on Monday will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Maple Park, 208 Airport Road, Maple, and at the Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater at 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie.
The agency’s second-dose clinics on Tuesday will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gates County Health Department at 29 Medical Center Road, Gates, and the Aviation Commerce Park in Elizabeth City.
ARHS’ first-dose clinics on Wednesday will be held at Maple Park and the Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater. Hours at Maple Park will be 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or until supplies are depleted. Hours at the amphitheater will be 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The first- and second- dose clinics on Wednesday will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Camden Intermediate School, 123 Noblitt Road, Camden, and at the American Legion at 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton. Each clinic will have only 200 first doses available; second doses will be reserved for those who received their first Moderna dose on or before Feb. 5.
The agency’s first-dose clinics on Thursday will be held at the Gates County Health Department and the Aviation Commerce Park in Elizabeth City. The Gates clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or until supplies are depleted. The Elizabeth City clinic will be open those same morning hours but from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. as well.
ARHS’ first- and second-dose clinics on Thursday will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Bertie County High School at 715 U.S. Highway 13 North, Windsor, and Perquimans County Recreation Center, 310 Granby St., Hertford. Four-hundred first doses will be available at the Bertie clinic while 200 first doses will be available at the Perquimans clinic. The second doses will be available to those who received their first dose on or before Feb. 5.
ARHS continued to insist that only persons living in the eight counties and who are members of Groups 1,2 or 3 attend the first-dose clinics. Persons not meeting the criteria will be asked to leave, the agency said.
ARHS also said those seeking a second dose don’t have to return to the same clinic where they received the first dose. As long as you have your vaccine card, you can receive the second dose at any ARHS clinic. Those not bringing their vaccine card could experience delays or be turned away. ARHS said the cards are needed to ensure persons receive the same vaccine for both doses.
If you received a first dose at another provider like Walgreens or CVS, you should return there for your second dose, ARHS said.
The agency also asked persons showing up for first or second doses not to arrive before 8:30 a.m. Those doing so may be asked to leave by law enforcement, the agency said.
ARHS also reported Friday that COVID-19 cases in the region now total 11,491. That’s an increase of 216 cases since last Friday — almost half the number of new cases reported the week before. Active cases, meanwhile, fell by 122 to 233. No county in the region had more than 46. The region’s percentage of positive COVID cases did rise by half a percent from last week. As of Friday, it was 7.68 percent.
The nine deaths during the week increased the region’s death toll from COVID to 249. Of the four persons who died in Pasquotank, all were over 65. One of the deaths was connected to the ongoing facility outbreak at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation Center. Twenty-six residents have now died during the third COVID outbreak at the center. One-hundred twenty-five residents and 50 staff members have tested positive during the current outbreak.
Of the three people who died in Bertie, all were over 65. One of the deaths was connected to the ongoing COVID outbreak at Three Rivers Health and Rehabilitation Center in Windsor. The latest outbreak at the nursing home shows two residents and one staff member have tested positive for the virus.
In Hertford County, one of the persons who died was over 65; the other was between the ages of 50 and 64.
ARHS also reported that two outbreaks previously reported at Chowan River Rehabilitation and Nursing in Edenton and Ahoskie Assisted Living Center have been resolved.