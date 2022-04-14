Discussions regarding applications for grants that require a small match by the city usually don’t spark much discussion by City Council.
But that wasn’t the case Monday night as City Council discussed at length applying for a state grant to fix problems at Coast Guard Park that would require a $15,000 match from the city.
These are not normal times for Elizabeth City.
A host of problems has city officials in the dark about the true picture of the city’s financial status.
The audit of the 2021-22 fiscal year that was due last November has not been completed. It is now expected to be finished late next month or early June as the city continues to straighten out its books with the help of an outside accounting firm.
City Council has also been told that water and sewer revenue for the current fiscal year that ends June 30 is projected to be off by $1.2 million.
More hits could be coming as interim City Manager Richard Hicks said he is "finding something else” almost every day.
After citing concerns about possible new spending, City Council did finally unanimously approve applying for a $135,000 grant from the state Division of Coastal Management for new and extended bulkhead that will protect part of the park from the Pasquotank River. The city must make the approximately $15,000 match if the grant application is approved for the $150,000 project.
The vote came after Grants Administrator Jon Hawley told City Council that the city could back out of the application process. He also said the city probably would not find out until fall if the grant is approved.
The pre-application deadline for the DCM grant is April 22 with final applications due Aug. 22. DCM will narrow the list of applications during the pre-application process and then request final applications for the grant money.
“An application is not a binding commitment,” Hawley said. “The city would have the option to withdraw this application at any time until we sign the contract.”
Since the match won’t be needed until next fiscal year, Hicks said City Council needs to make sure the match is included in the next budget.
The park opened in 2020 after a DCM grant paid for a majority of the $550,000 work that included a boardwalk, kayak launch, floating docks and other amenities.
But the first grant did not allow for a new and extended bulkhead around a building that stores equipment such as kayaks that can be rented at the park.
Tides hit the shore near the building on its northern, western and southern sides but the bulkhead only extends around the northern and western sides. Those bulkheads are around 20 years old.
A memo given to councilors said the southern side has become very narrow, creating a risk that the foundation of the building could be damaged.
“It is eroding toward the building,” Hawley said. “The existing steel bulkhead is in pretty bad shape and there is a lot of erosion at the base of the bulkhead.”
Mayor Bettie Parker only votes in the event of a tie but voiced support for moving the grant application forward.
“It seems to me if it is our property we don’t want it washed away,” Parker said. “Something has to be done.”
Councilor Chris Ruffieux agreed that the repairs need to be made but he wants the city to include Coast Guard Park in a long-term strategic plan for “what we want to do with the waterfront” in the city.
“From a long-term vision standpoint, I don’t understand the strategic or the revitalization vision of that whole park,” Ruffieux said. “There is this aluminum building that is standing there and if you are in Waterfront Park it kind of blocks the view. It’s constant a problem for us.”