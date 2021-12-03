Filing for what is expected to be a wide open and competitive election for mayor and all eight City Council seats on March 8 begins Monday at noon.
The non-partisan municipal elections were pushed back from last October to the March primary date because of a delay in 2020 Census data needed to redistrict the city’s four wards.
Filing also begins Monday for the March 8 Republican and Democratic primaries for county, judicial and General Assembly seats. Primary winners will advance to the November general election.
City voters will elect a new mayor in March after two-term incumbent Mayor Bettie Parker announced on Nov. 8 that she’s not seeking a third term.
Parker’s announcement came three days after First Ward Councilor Jeannie Young announced she would run for mayor. Young said Friday she will file on Monday.
City Council will have at least four new members after the March election, possibly more.
Three other City Council members — Fourth Ward councilor and Mayor Pro Tem Johnnie Walton, Third Ward councilor Michael Brooks and Second Ward Councilor Chris Ruffieux — all said Friday they had not decided whether they would seek re-election.
First Ward Councilor Billy Caudle and Fourth Ward Councilor Darius Horton are not seeking re-election. One of the Second Ward seats is vacant following the resignation of former councilor Gabriel Adkins in October.
Third Ward Councilor Kem Spence is the only incumbent that has announced a re-election bid.
With Caudle not seeking re-election and Young running for mayor that means First Ward voters will elect two new City Council members.
Former Mayor Joe Peel and banker Johnson Biggs have both announced they will run for the two First Ward seats.
Former councilor Rickey King and Katherine Felton have both announced they will run in the Third Ward. King previously served three terms on City Council while Felton was the city’s long-time Human Resources Director before retiring.
Sherriff Tommy Wooten announced last spring that he would seek a second term and said Friday he intends to file Monday. Elizabeth City Police Department Sgt. Eddie Graham has announced that he will seek the Democratic nomination for sheriff.
Five of the seven seats on the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will also be on the March primary ballot. The winners advance to the November election.
At-large commissioners Barry Overman, a Republican, and Charles Jordan, a Democrat, both said Thursday they will seek re-election.
Republican Sean Lavin has announced that he will run for a second term representing the Northern Outside District.
Southern Outside Republican incumbent Jonathan Meads was appointed to the seat following the death of his father, Frankie Meads, who won re-election is 2020 but died on Jan. 13. Meads said Thursday that he will seek election to complete the final two years of his late father’s term.
Southern Inside Democratic incumbent Cecil Perry said in July that he was undecided about seeking a sixth term. Voicemail messages left for Perry on Thursday and Friday seeking comment on his plans were not returned.
Filing also opens Monday for four seats on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Board of Education. That non-partisan election will be held in November.
Seats held by Inside Corporate Limits incumbents Pam Pureza and Virginia Houston and Outside incumbents Sharon Warden and George Archuleta will be on the ballot.
Archuleta said in an email Thursday he was “planning” to run for re-election. Pureza, Houston and Warden did not respond to an email request Thursday seeking comment.
There will be a Republican primary for 1st Judicial District District Attorney position as Assistant District attorneys Kim Pellini and Jeff Cruden have announced they are running.
Current DA Andrew Womble has announced he is seeking the GOP nomination for the 1st Judicial District Superior Court Judge seat.
Current 1st Judicial District Superior Court Judge Eula Reid is seeking the Democratic nomination. Reid, a former District Court judge, was appointed to the Superior bench in April by Gov. Roy Cooper, following the retirement of former Superior Court Judge J.C. Cole.
Cooper replaced Reid on the District Court bench by naming Jennifer Bland to fill that seat in August. Bland switched her party registration from Democrat to Republican a week after being appointed to the position and is expected to run in the GOP primary.
The 1st Judicial District includes Pasquotank, Camden, Perquimans, Currituck, Dare, Gates and Chowan counties.
The filing period ends Dec. 17 at noon.