The resumption of the filing period for the May 17 primary on Thursday brought out some familiar faces but also a number of new ones.
Sheriff Tommy Wooten, a Republican, filed for re-election in Pasquotank County, setting up a potential rematch this fall with Eddie Graham, a Democrat who works as a police sergeant for the Elizabeth City Police Department. Wooten defeated Graham, who previously had filed for this November’s election, in the 2018 election.
Political newcomer Jon Nuttesheim filed for one of two Second Ward City Council seats. The city’s nonpartisan municipal elections are also scheduled for May 17. He joins fellow first-time candidate Rose Whitehurst who also has filed.
First-time candidate Benny Murphy filed for one of two Fourth Ward seats on City Council, while Carol Peterson filed for an Inside Corporate Limits seat on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education.
Republican Sean Lavin filed for re-election for the Northern Outside seat on the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners. Carl Witten filed as a Republican for an at-large seat on the commission board.
In Currituck, state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, filed to run for state Senate in District 3. The district includes Currituck, Camden, Hertford, Gates, Tyrrell, Northampton, Bertie, Martin, Halifax and Warren counties.
In Perquimans County, Republican James William Ward filed for one of the three open Board of Commissioners seats.
According to Perquimans Elections Director Kathryn Treiber, Tim Corprew, who’s registered unaffiliated, wanted to file for a commission seat on Thursday but he first needs to obtain 399 signatures to get on the November ballot. Corprew has to turn those signatures into the Board of Elections by May 17, the day of the primary, Treiber said.
Gracie Felton, a former Hertford town councilor, also filed Thursday for one of three open seats on the Perquimans County Board of Education. Counting the five candidates who filed in December before filing was halted because of a legal challenge to the new congressional districts, six candidates are now seeking the county’s three school board seats.
In Camden County, Republican Troy Leary filed for the Shiloh seat on the Board of Commissioners. He’s challenging incumbent Commissioner Clayton Riggs, who previously filed for re-election, in the May 17 GOP primary.
As of mid-afternoon, no new candidates had filed in Chowan County for either the county primary or town of Edenton election that will be held on May 17.
Filing for the May 17 primary continues at area boards of election weekdays through Friday, March 4, at noon.