Filing for three open seats on the Camden County Board of Education for this fall’s election begins today at noon.
Incumbent Board of Education members Jason Banks and Chris Purcell both said they plan to seek re-election.
“We’ve got a lot of projects going on that I’d like to see through to the finish,” Purcell said when contacted Wednesday.
The third seat will be an open seat because Sissy Aydlett will be taking a seat on the Camden Board of Commissioners after winning the Republican primary for an at-large seat in May.
The filing period for the school board candidates in Camden ends July 29 at noon.
In Chowan County, where filing began June 24, two incumbent school board members and two other candidates have filed so far for the Edenton-Chowan school board election this fall. Four seats will be on the ballot in November.
Ricky Browder has filed to seek reelection to the District 2, seat 2 on the board, and Maxine Mason is seeking reelection to the at-large seat.
George Lewis also has filed as a candidate for the at-large seat.
Lisa Perry has filed for District 1, seat 2. Jean Bunch, who is in the incumbent in that seat, had not filed for reelection as of Thursday afternoon.
Perry, who has been teaching for 30 years and is a teacher in Gates County, said she was approached by members of the community and her church who were concerned about the direction the board is going and the direction in which children are being taught.
“I really want to represent our county and the families in our county,” Perry said. “Those that need a voice, I will be that voice.”
One Edenton-Chowan board member up for election in November is not seeking a new term.
Gil Burroughs, the incumbent in District 2, seat 1, said Thursday that he does not plan to seek reelection. Burroughs, who has served on the board for 20 years, said he believes he has been on the board long enough.
“I think we might need some younger blood,” Burroughs said.
The filing period for Edenton-Chowan school board candidates also ends at noon on July 29.