Local movie buffs again have reason to cheer: The Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival is returning to Elizabeth City’s waterfront on Tuesday evenings after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A screening of “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” the 2019 biopic of Fred Rogers, better known as “Mr. Rogers,” was scheduled to get underway at Mariners’ Wharf Park at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. However, because of strong winds, festival organizers weren't able to set up the film screen, forcing them to cancel the film's screening. The movie will not be rescheduled, an official said.
This year’s festival features seven other films and includes a mix of black-and-white classics as well as more modern movies. According to Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. Executive Director Debbie Malenfant, this will be the third year that movies selected for the festival are “outside the traditional classic movie genre.”
“We have a diverse community, so we want our movies to be a little more diverse, as well,” Malenfant said Tuesday. “There will still be standard classics, along with a mix of other types of films, including more recent dramas, comedies, romantic comedies, adventure, fantasy, biography — even a corny old Godzilla movie.”
The festival continues on June 8 with “Men in Black”; “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory” (the 1971 version) on June 15; “King Kong Vs. Godzilla” (the 1962 version) on June 22; “The Jackie Robinson Story” on June 29; “Ladder 49” on July 6; “Hitch” on July 13; and concludes with “Chocolat” on July 20. All films in the series start at 8:30 p.m. or dusk, whichever comes first.
ECDI, which sponsors the film festival, has a partnership this year with RCE Theaters to sell authentic movie theater popcorn and other concessions to festival patrons. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs or blankets and spread out on the grass at Mariners’ Wharf Park to watch the films.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks & Recreation Department also released its Kids’ Flix schedule for this summer as well on Tuesday.
That series starts at Mariners’ Wharf Park Thursday, June 17, with a showing of “The Croods: A New Age.” It continues on Friday, July 16, with a showing of “Dolittle”; “Trolls: World Tour” on Friday, Aug. 20; and “Monster University” on Friday, Oct. 29. All films in the Kids Flix series begin at 8:15 p.m. or at dusk, whichever comes first.
The Kids Flix series will also feature drinks and popcorn as well as pre-movie pop up splash pads, ECDI said.
To make sure parents know about the films’ content before bringing young children to watch, Malenfant added notations for language and other potential concerns to ECDI’s guide for each film. She also encouraged film-goers to review the movies’ content at www.commonsensemedia.org.
The following is a guide to each of the upcoming films in the Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival:
• June 8: “Men in Black.” Released in 1977, the film’s genres are action, adventure and comedy and its stars include Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith and Linda Florentino. Rated PG-13, its runtime is 98 minutes.
• June 15: “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.” Released in 1971, the film’s genres are family, fantasy and musical and its stars include Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson and Peter Ostrum. Rated G, its runtime is 98 minutes.
• June 22: “King Kong Vs. Godzilla.” Released in 1962, the film’s genres include science fiction and fantasy and its stars include Tadao Takashima, Kenji Sahara, Yu Fujiki. Not rated, the film’s runtime is 91 minutes.
• June 29: “The Jackie Robinson Story.” Released in 1950, the film’s genres include biography, drama and sport and it stars Jackie Robinson, Ruby Dee, Minor Watson and Louise Beavers. Not rated, the film’s running time is 99 minutes.
• July 6: “Ladder 49.” Released in 2004, the film’s genres include drama, action and thriller and its stars include Joaquin Phoenix, John Travolta and Jacinda Barrett. Rated PG-13, its running time is 115 minutes.
• July 13: “Hitch.” Released in 2005, the film’s genres include romance and comedy and stars Will Smith, Eva Mendes, Kevin James and Amber Valletta. Rated PG-13, the film’s running time is 115 minutes.
• July 20: “Chocolat.” Released in 2000, the film’s genres include drama and romance and stars Juliette Binoche, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Alfred Molina and Lena Olin. Rated PG-13, the film does include some sexual innuendo and a few curse words. It’s running time is 2 hours and 1 minute.
For more information about the festival, visit www.marinerswharffilmfestival.com.