BARCO — After all the storm clouds caused by COVID-19 the past three months, the sun breaking through a darkened sky Thursday evening was a welcome sight for Currituck County High School’s Class of 2020.
Overcast skies, a stiff breeze and off-and-on light rain greeted the 240 graduates, their families and other well-wishers when the graduation ceremony got underway on the school’s football field in Barco.
But shortly after graduates started receiving their diplomas, the sun briefly broke through the clouds just above the school’s roof and illuminated the graduation stage with bright sunlight.
It was a fitting end to an otherwise tumultuous school year that basically ended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“That was really cool,” said co-valedictorian Krista Sawyer of the sun appearing during the ceremony. “That was very special.”
Unlike many districts across the state, Currituck school officials, thanks in part to lobbying efforts by the high school senior class, voted to hold a traditional graduation ceremony and almost every senior walked across the stage Thursday to receive their diploma.
Graduates were seated six feet apart and their families were seated far way in the bleachers where social distancing was recommended.
Graduates were limited to two invitees each so more than 100 people lined the fences around the stadium to catch a glimpse of the ceremony. Many more watched online.
Sawyer said she was always confident that the Class of 2020 would have a real graduation ceremony. Sawyer will attend Campbell University in the fall to major in biology. Her plan is to go on to medical school and become a pediatric physician.
“It was extremely important for us to have this traditional ceremony,” Sawyer said. “I am so thankful that it was able to be put together. Our year ended (in March) in a way that no one anticipated. The journey here was certainly unique.”
Principal Dr. Brian Matney praised the “extraordinary” accomplishments, both in the classroom and on the fields of athletic competition, of the senior class.
“Today is an occasion of great celebration,” Matney said. “Although called upon to confront the most challenging of times this year they have thrived, overcome. While such accomplishments would be impressive under any circumstance they are all the more so because our Knights achieved them during one of modern America’s most difficult times.”
Knights is the school mascot’s name.
Senior class President Sydney MacDonald choked up as she began her speech. But after a loud round of applause from her classmates, she quickly got back in stride and told the Class of 2020 it was an honor to serve as their president.
“You made it to one of your many milestones,” MacDonald told fellow graduates. “But no, we are not done yet. We have so much more to give and show. This is just a stop on our journey. It is not an end. Our journey continues.”
Honors graduate Brit Howell said it was important that the class come together one final time after having been away from the school for three months. Howell is planning to attend the University of Missouri in the fall.
“It showed the resiliency of the whole community by coming together to have a traditional ceremony,” Howell said. “It meant a lot to the seniors because having everything taken away and then have it all come back together meant a lot to us.”
Grant Landreth said having a traditional graduation made up for missing such events as the senior picnic and prom. Landreth, who is an honors graduate, a North Carolina Scholar and an associate degree recipient from College of The Albemarle, while attending N.C. State University and major in criminology.
“It was important that we got together with our friends one more time,” Landreth said. “We missed a lot things that were put off. We didn’t get to see our friends at school so getting together was important to us.”