...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 10 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
A contractor hired by the city of Elizabeth City to inspect and clean sewer lines around the downtown area is removing a large amount of the sand from the lines, slowing the process and putting the project slightly over budget.
City Council has allocated an additional $55,000 to its sewer “Find It and Fix It” project.
The city voted to spend $709,000 last December to hire a contractor to inspect the sewer system to identify where repairs are needed and to clean the sewer mains in two of the largest basins in the city’s sewer system.
The extra money is needed because the contractor that is performing the work has encountered heavier than expected deposits of sand in the lines. That has led to additional heavy cleaning of the lines.
The city expected that between 50% to 60% of the just over 67,000 linear feet of sewer main in the projects' scope in the Main and Pearl basins would require heavy cleaning.
But engineer Ken Orie with the consulting firm WithersRavenel told City Council Monday night that the number of linear feet needing heavy cleaning is considerably higher. The culprit are sand deposits from stormwater that have infiltrated the sewer system.
“It turns out that it is 100% that needs (heavy) cleaning,” Orie said.
Heavy cleaning is defined as making a couple of passes in a sewer main with a “jetter” to remove sand and other debris. That usually takes between 30 and 40 minutes but the contractor has been spending between two to four hours performing “very heavy cleaning” in almost all sections to get them cleaned out, Orie said.
Orie showed city officials a video of a wheeled closed-circuit television device used to inspect sewer mains that got stuck in heavy sand after just 23 feet. The device is designed to go 300 feet at a time while inspecting sewer lines.
“It helps us see where the (rain) water is coming in,” Orie said. “The camera couldn’t even get physically in. There is so much sand that the tires are just spinning. You can go forward and back a little bit but ultimately you are going to get stuck.’’
Orie told City Council that approximately 45% of the of the projects' budget has been spent but only 36% of the 67,000 linear feet has been cleaned. He said the project is also two months behind schedule because of the unexpected heavy cleaning.
Orie told councilors that if additional funding is not provided that some sewer mains in the scope of the project would have to be eliminated.
The Main and Pearl basins are the largest in the city, encompassing the downtown and surrounding areas, and they are the most problematic of the city’s 17 basins.
The next phase of the project is to fix problem areas in the lines to eliminate infiltration-inflow, which is when stormwater flows into the city’s wastewater system. That results in rainwater being treated at the sewer plant, which during heavy rains results in the sewer plant sometimes exceeding its permitted capacity.
The city used money it received from its $5.7 million allocation of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to initially fund the Find It and Fix It project.
“We need to look at a long-term solution to fix all of our problems and we have to make some decisions coming up,” said Mayor Kirk Rivers.
The additional $55,000 will come from funds in next year’s budget that are allocated annually for state-mandated cleaning of 10% percent of the city’s sewer lines. Orie said WithersRavenel could wait until the city’s next fiscal year begins July 1 to be paid the additional money.
“You have 527,000 feet in your system and every year you are required to clean 52,000 feet,” Orie said. “If you could redirect those funds toward this project that balances it. This does meet your 10% requirement that the state has.”