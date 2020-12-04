Pasquotank commissioners have agreed to spend a portion of the county’s share of occupancy-tax proceeds to help fund placing Wayfinding signs in the county.
The vote came at a joint meeting of commissioners and Elizabeth City City Council earlier this week. Councilors voted to discuss using part of the city’s occupancy-tax proceeds for the $250,000 project at its Dec. 14 meeting.
The Tourism Development Authority and Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. asked both governments to each contribute up to $75,000 from their annual occupancy-tax proceeds to help fund the project spearheaded by Visit Elizabeth City, the local tourism agency.
“There is clearly money in the county’s tourism reserve fund to pay for it,” said Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeff Dixon.
Mayor Pro Tem Johnnie Walton said the city also has enough money for the project in its tourism reserve fund. But Walton suggested there was no reason for the city to rush voting on the project Monday in part because two councilors — Michael Brooks and Gabriel Adkins — were not in attendance.
Council instead voted 6-0 to decide the matter at its next meeting.
The TDA unanimously voted Thursday to also add up to $75,000 to the project. Officials said other monies for the project could come from grants or other funding sources. If grants or other funding sources are found, the county’s, city’s and TDA’s contribution could be less than $75,000.
The TDA allocated $30,000 in occupancy tax revenue last year to hire Bizzell Design of Belmont to plan the project and design the signs.
The Wayfinding signage project is designed to help residents and visitors navigate Pasquotank County and find its attractions more easily.
“Wayfinding is an entire information system that helps to guide people,” Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Director Deborah Malenfant told the elected officials Monday. “It’s a carefully planned sequence that gives information to people at key decision points on their way to a destination.’’
If the project moves forward, a total of 52 signs will be installed across the county. Downtown will have 18 Wayfinding signs, six double-faced parking signs and one information kiosk.
There will be 27 large boulevard signs in other locations that will cover every direction where a person could enter the county.
Parking signs are a key component of the project, said Buzz Bizzell of Bizzell Design.
“A lot of time there is a public parking lot but there isn’t a (parking) sign and people will be worried and say, ‘Will I get towed here or am I supposed to be here?’” Bizzell said. “Having a place to park is extremely important because once a visitor stops they get out of their car and they spend money.’’
During the design phase officials involved in the project logged hundreds of miles by car and more on foot scouting sign locations.
The next step in the project is to submit the sign locations to the N.C. Department of Transportation since most of the signs will be installed on NCDOT right-of-way.
“Once we have DOT approval, we will have six months to complete the installation,” Malenfant said. “This is a good time for this because as we come out of the (COVID-19) pandemic people will start traveling again. Having these signs in place when they start traveling again will be very beneficial to us.”