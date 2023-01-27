The Rev. Daniel Spence of Victory Praise & Worship Center (left) and Rose Whitehurst, executive director of SOULS Ministry and an Elizabeth City city councilwoman, talk about their nonprofits’ plans once renovations to the former S&R Supermarket on Hughes Boulevard are complete. Victory Praise is renovating the building into a new worship center and plans to allow SOULS to use the rear of the building for its feeding ministry.
The Rev. Daniel Spence of Victory Praise & Worship Center looks over blueprints for the planned renovations the church will be making to the former S&R Supermarket on Hughes Boulevard. The church announced recently it also will be providing a 4,000-square-foot space in the rear of the building to the SOULS feeding ministry.
Rose Whitehurst, executive director of the SOULS ministry, discusses the nonprofit's plans once it occupies the rear space in the renovated former S&R Supermarket building. Victory Praise and Worship Center is renovating the entire building to use as its new worship center and plans to allow SOULS to use a 4,000-square-foot space in the building's rear.
Elizabeth City’s ministry for the homeless will soon have a new permanent home of its own.
Victory Praise and Worship Center Pastor Daniel Spence announced last week that the church, which plans to renovate the former S&R Supermarket on Hughes Boulevard, will provide a 4,000-square-foot space in the rear for the SOULS feeding ministry.
“We’re going to let them have a forever home,” Spence said, referring to SOULS, during last week’s Community Impact forum featuring local nonprofits at Museum of the Albemarle.
SOULS has been serving its daily meal to area homeless people and others in space made available by Christ Episcopal Church since having to vacate its previous serving site at the former Elizabeth City Middle School. SOULS was forced to move from the former school after the property was acquired by a residential developer.
Rose Whitehurst, executive director of SOULS Ministry and an Elizabeth City city councilwoman, said the space in the former S&R is a wonderful development for the nonprofit.
“SOULS has been taking care of the homeless for 15 years, and we have been homeless,” Whitehurst said. “The homeless ministry will now have a home.”
Spence said Thursday that the space for SOULS in the former S&R should be ready in six to eight weeks. SOULS can use the space for as long it needs it, he said.
He noted it will take longer for the church’s worship space to be ready for occupancy. Currently, Victory Praise is on Greenleaf Street, is renovating the entire former S&R building for its new church facility.
Spence said Victory Praise and Worship Center seeks to be involved in the community. Its outreach includes a back-to-school drive, monthly meals for people in the community, and coordinating the community Thanksgiving meal for the past three years.
The Thanksgiving meal has served more than 800 residents of Pasquotank and surrounding counties, Spence said.
“We are trying to be the best stewards of what God has given us,” Spence said.
Victory Praise also partners with other agencies in the community to serve as many people as possible, and the partnership with SOULS is a good example of what the church wants to do.
“The church and SOULS have similar missions,” Spence said. “It takes all pieces of the body coming together, and this is just two pieces of the body coming together to make things happen.”
Besides its nightly meal, SOULS also distributes clothes, blankets, sleeping bags, socks, raincoats, and personal care items to unhoused people.
Other activities of SOULS include buying bus tickets for people to get home and placing people in homeless shelters if they are willing to go to another community. SOULS also makes referrals to other agencies.
“We operate strictly on donations,” Whitehurst said.
For now, SOULS volunteers will continue the longstanding practice of cooking meals off-site and bringing them to the serving location. But the long-term plan is to have a kitchen that will be available for both SOULS and the church to use, Spence explained.
Plans are for services at the new center to include connecting people with local resources, providing temporary emergency shelter, and transforming lives, she said. Whitehurst noted that SOULS has noticed an increase in the number of elderly coming to eat.
Those interested in volunteering with SOULS or making a donation may contact Whitehurst at (252) 267-0298. The nonprofit’s mailing address is P.O. Box 1533, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.