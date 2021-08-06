Finishing first

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of northeast North Carolina and Virginia, including
the following areas, in northeast North Carolina, Bertie,
Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford,
Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Western Currituck. In
Virginia, Brunswick, Charles City, Chesapeake, Dinwiddie,
Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights), Eastern
Hanover, Eastern Henrico, Eastern King William, Eastern King
and Queen, Gloucester, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of
Wight, James City, Lunenburg, Mathews, Mecklenburg, Middlesex,
New Kent, Newport News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Northampton,
Nottoway, Prince George, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex,
Virginia Beach, Western Chesterfield, Western Henrico
(Including the City of Richmond), and York.
* Through this evening
* Showers and thunderstorms are expected across northeast North
Carolina, with showers and isolated to scattered thunderstorms
elsewhere. The heaviest rain is expected from late morning
through the late afternoon period. On average, 1 to 2 inches of
rain are expected across the watch area. However, localized
amounts of 2 to 4 inches will likely result in a few instances
of flash flooding, especially in urban areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&