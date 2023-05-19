Getting the Games Ready

Michelle, an employee of Deggeller Attractions, unpacks a bag full of stuffed dolphins Thursday that will be prizes at the Lucky Duck game during the North Carolina Potato Festival in Elizabeth City this weekend.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

The block of Water Street between Waterfront Park and Museum of the Albemarle was aflutter with activity Thursday afternoon as workers with Deggeller Attractions put the finishing touches on games and food stands that will be part of the midway for this weekend's North Carolina Potato Festival.

The annual three-day celebration of all things potato was scheduled to get underway Friday evening and continue rain or shine Saturday and Sunday. Besides amusement rides and carnival games, the festival features the National Potato Peeling Contest and the Little Miss Tater Tot Contest, musical entertainment, an auto show, and food and arts and crafts vendors 