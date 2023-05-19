...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Michelle, an employee of Deggeller Attractions, unpacks a bag full of stuffed dolphins Thursday that will be prizes at the Lucky Duck game during the North Carolina Potato Festival in Elizabeth City this weekend.
The block of Water Street between Waterfront Park and Museum of the Albemarle was aflutter with activity Thursday afternoon as workers with Deggeller Attractions put the finishing touches on games and food stands that will be part of the midway for this weekend's North Carolina Potato Festival.
The annual three-day celebration of all things potato was scheduled to get underway Friday evening and continue rain or shine Saturday and Sunday. Besides amusement rides and carnival games, the festival features the National Potato Peeling Contest and the Little Miss Tater Tot Contest, musical entertainment, an auto show, and food and arts and crafts vendors
By mid-afternoon Thursday all of Deggeller's rides were in place and most of the food stands were in working order. A few bolts were being tightened at a couple of the concession stands and at game sites workers were busy cleaning and polishing equipment before the crowds descended Friday evening.
"We'll be done in a few hours," said Michelle, a worker with Deggeller Attractions, who asked that only her first name be used. "Most all of the rides are done. We're just finishing up some games that we take care of."
About a dozen games — targeting various skill levels — are among Deggeller's offerings for the Potato Festival.
Michelle and several other young women were setting up an array of stuffed animal prizes at the Lucky Game, a perennial favorite with young children. She noted that the game is "cute" because the children have so much fun and are excited to win a prize.
A Ferris wheel and various other amusement park rides await festival-goers when they arrive at Waterfront Park.
Further along Water Street there will be an assortment of craft vendors. They were expected to start setting up Friday morning ahead of the festival's 5 p.m. scheduled start.
The North Carolina Potato Festival is the state's official festival in celebration of the Irish potato farming industry in North Carolina, which is concentrated here in the northeastern corner of the state.
This year’s 2023 Potato Festival theme is “Healthcare,” which is a nod to the area’s growing healthcare industry. Sentara Albemarle Medical Center is one of the festival’s major sponsors this year.
The festival’s mascot will be Mr. Potato Doctor with Patient Tots.