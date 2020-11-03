HERTFORD — Firefighters battled a fire at an abandoned house in Perquimans County Saturday morning. No injuries were reported.
Perquimans Emergency Management said in a press release Monday the county's 911 Center received multiple calls at 11:33 a.m. about a fire at a house on Seabreeze Road in the Holiday Island subdivision.
A Perquimans deputy who was first to arrive checked to see if the house was vacant, the release stated. The deputy then attempted to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher.
The fire grew, however, and was a fully involved blaze by the time firefighters arrived. Fire agencies responding included the Bethel Fire Department, Hertford Fire Department and Winfall Fire Department.
Fire crews were at the scene of the fire for four hours. The fire is being investigated by the Perquimans County Fire Marshal’s Office.