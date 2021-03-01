CURRITUCK — Currituck County and Virginia Beach fire agencies are teaming up to distribute free smoke alarms to Knotts Island residents this weekend.
On Saturday and Sunday, Currituck County Fire & Emergency Medical Services and the Virginia Beach Fire Department personnel, joined by volunteers, will go door-to-door in the Sandy Point neighborhood Saturday and Sunday with the goal of ensuring every home in the remote community has a working smoke detector.
The teams will inspect smoke detectors for residents and, if necessary, replace or install new smoke detectors free of charge.
The effort comes in the wake of a mobile home fire in Sandy Point Feb. 11 in which a 24-year-old woman died. Fire inspectors found that the mobile home did not have a working smoke alarm.
The N.C. State Fire Marshal’s Office donated smoke alarms for this weekend’s effort in Knotts Island. The Virginia Beach Fire Department also donated approximately 50 smoke detectors for the the event.
According to Currituck County officials, smoke detectors can save lives by alerting occupants of a fire and allowing them time to escape. Families are urged to have a fire escape plan that includes what they would do if their home’s primary exit is blocked by fire. Currituck Fire & EMS can provide safety information and help families develop fire safety plans.
Residents of other areas of Knotts Island may receive the same smoke detector service by scheduling an appointment with Currituck Fire & EMS at 252-429-3536.