featured Fire at Goodwill Industries From staff reports Chris Day Author email Dec 1, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chris Day Author email Follow Chris Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 What 2 Watch Albemarle Magazine - Summer 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesRetired Camden magistrate dies in Camden house fireDowntown EC's shuttle service gets its wheelsNC Court of Appeals upholds Woodley murder convictionEx-shelter worker discusses stress of euthanizing animalsEC man facing assault charges, including kicking deputyArmed shooter threat hoax forces lockdowns at NHS, Central; similar hoax incidents reported in 7 other countiesPrayer named principal at Northside ElementaryPasquotank sheriff probes after resident swindled out of $2KApartment owners with mold problems may be in violation of state lawFutrell named new president at Hoffer Flow Controls Images