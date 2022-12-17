...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Fire-damaged Goodwill store accepting donations, no timetable on reopening
Although Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina's donation center and retail store in Elizabeth City remains closed for cleanup following a recent fire, the thrift outlet continues to accept donations, a Goodwill spokesman says.
Goodwill employees in Elizabeth City are back working in the facility's warehouse at 502 Ehringhaus Street, accepting donated items from the public to replace "the losses that occurred during the fire," spokesman Marston Raue said in an email.
Raue indicated that donations are critical to Goodwill's overall mission.
"The revenue from our facilities is what allow us to support our mission of providing employment, education, and life enrichment opportunities across eastern North Carolina," Raue said.
Raue had no information about when the Goodwill store will reopen, but said there are no plans to reopen a store at a temporary location while cleanup from the Dec. 1 fire continues.
"We look forward to opening our facility as soon as possible," Raue said.
According to Elizabeth City fire officials, fire broke out in the Goodwill store shortly after 1 p.m. on Dec. 1. Everyone in the store at the time was able to get out safely, officials said.
When firefighters arrived, they saw light smoke coming from the front of the store’s structure. However, when fire crews entered the building they were met by “heavy smoke and heat conditions,” the department has said. They could also see fire in the retail area of the building.
Firefighters got the fire under control within 45 minutes of arriving on scene, but not before the building’s interior “sustained heavy damage throughout,” fire officials said.
The fire department said the city's fire marshal's office continues to investigate the fire's cause and is asking for the public's help in its probe. Fire officials particularly want to speak to anyone who happened to be near the store in the moments before the fire, or have pictures or video of the fire.
The city’s fire marshal’s office can be reached at 252-260-9287. Information also can be given anonymously via phone text at 252-390-8477 or by calling the Crimeline at 252-335-5555.