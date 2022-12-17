Although Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina's donation center and retail store in Elizabeth City remains closed for cleanup following a recent fire, the thrift outlet continues to accept donations, a Goodwill spokesman says.

Goodwill employees in Elizabeth City are back working in the facility's warehouse at 502 Ehringhaus Street, accepting donated items from the public to replace "the losses that occurred during the fire," spokesman Marston Raue said in an email.