CAMDEN — A fire believed to have started in the attic damaged a home in the Shiloh area of Camden County Thursday night.
The occupants of the house in the 300 block of Trotman Road smelled smoke coming from the attic about 9:14 p.m. and called 911, Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones said today.
Jones wasn't sure how many people were in the house but all got out safely.
The house sustained fire and smoke damage to the attic and water damage to main floor after firefighters responded to extinguish the fire.
Jones said the damage appeared significant enough that house is currently not habitable.
A spokeswoman for the American Red Cross said the agency is assisting the home's occupants.