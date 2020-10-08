CAMDEN — A small fire broke out Thursday morning in a mobile unit behind Camden Middle School.
"There was only one staff member in the unit at the time of the fire and he is out and unharmed," Camden County Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said Thursday morning in a message to school staff and other community leaders.
Ferrell said while the Elizabeth City Fire Marshal's Office will determine the exact cause of the fire, it appears to have started when a heating unit was turned on.
Emergency personnel were still on the scene shortly after 9 a.m. but the situation was under control at that time, according to Ferrell.
"There is no danger to people or the main school building at this time," Ferrell said.
Ferrell said the mobile unit is no longer usable. But there still will be enough space at the school as students return for a mix of in-person and online classes under the state's B model for reopening schools.
"This mobile unit was used to house our alternative learning program, which can be moved inside the main building for now," Ferrell said.
Although the school district has not received official word from its insurance company or the fire department, Ferrell said the schools' maintenance staff believes the mobile unit is a total loss.
Construction of a new high school could eliminate the need for mobile units.
"The new high school should eliminate the need for mobile units at any of our schools once the (Camden) Board of Education makes a decision about grade configuration in each of our buildings," Ferrell said.